ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

In His Skivvies! Gisele Bündchen Promotes Tom Brady's New Underwear Collection By Making Him Model The Apparel Himself

By Stephanie Kaplan
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oBxw3_0g2DYhum00
mega

It's safe to say that Gisele Bündchen is very proud of husband Tom Brady 's latest venture: his very own clothing line. The brand, simply titled BRADY, is releasing a line of underwear on Thursday, June 9, and to promote the new collection, the model decided there would be no better advertisement than to see the athlete, 43, wear the apparel himself!

In a video uploaded to the brand's Instagram account , the Brazilian beauty, 41, walks in on the dad-of-three in the bathroom wearing nothing but the underwear before she starts playfully teasing him.

"What is this? The new underwear? Let me see," she quips as she tries to zoom in on his body, prompting him to grab a towel to try and cover himself. "Let me see your new underwear. Is that Brady brand underwear?"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qrSuV_0g2DYhum00
@bradybrand/Instagram

In the caption, the company boasted the threads are the "most comfortable underwear ever that never loses its shape," and more importantly, it's " @gisele approved." And for those looking to mimic the NFL superstar's look, he's wearing the Boxer Brief in the shade Fog.

SUPERMODEL GISELE BUNDCHEN'S BODY IS A NATURAL WONDER — SEE 10 SEXY SNAPS

Unsurprisingly, fans were digging the clip, with one writing, "I am unwell. 🔥🔥🔥." Joked another, "You’re the second best underwear model in the family 😂."

In February, the quarterback announced his retirement , so it seemed like working on his apparel line was going to be his main focus.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2h37lF_0g2DYhum00
@bradybrand/Instagram

"I think the intention was to create a brand that’s gonna be around for a long, long time.You’ve gotta solve the problems and you’ve gotta continue to build on your strengths and understand your weaknesses," he told Complex . "I think that part of it is gonna really fuel me in the second part of my career after I’m done playing. That’s really gonna satisfy the competitive nature in me."

However, just 40 days after retiring, he had a change of heart, revealing he would indeed be back for the 2022 season.

In the past, Brady admitted his commitment to the game was one of the things that almost tore him and Bündchen apart .

"She didn't feel like I was doing my part for the family and she felt like I would play football all season and she would take care of the house. And all of a sudden, when that season ended, I'd be like, 'Great, let me get into all my other business activities, let me get in to my football training,' and she's sitting there going, 'Well, when are you gonna do things for the house? When are you gonna take the kids to school and do that?'" he explained a few years ago. "And that was a big part of our marriage , that I had to like, check myself because she's like, 'I have goals and dreams too ..."

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Gisele Bündchen shocks fans with video of husband Tom Brady in his underwear

Fans have been stunned by Gisele Bündchen’s latest video of her husband, Tom Brady, in a pair of grey underwear.In her Instagram Story shared on Monday, Bündchen filmed the quarterback, as he was standing in front of a bathroom mirror and wearing a pair of boxer briefs. Brady could be seen smiling at the camera while his wife said: “Oh, somebody has new underwear”.The 44-year-old football player then held a white towel up at the camera as the supermodel asked him to show his new underwear, which were from his apparel brand BRADY.“Are those new underwear?” she asked, while...
shefinds

Jennifer Lopez Is Truly Giving Everything In This Plunging Blouse–We’re Speechless!

Jennifer Lopez continually blesses her 208 million Instagram followers with a plethora of outfit footage and inspiration, and we’ll forever be in awe of her effortlessly stunning style. With that said, let’s all fawn over her latest post— one in which the “On The Floor” hitmaker, 52, is seen rocking a flowy, white silk blouse that features a plunging neckline, paired with metallic silver trousers. The radiant, shimmery look is perfect for spring, and JLo took the opportunity to promote her beauty brand while posing for a gorgeous set of mirror selfies.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gisele Bündchen
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Gisele Bundchen
The Spun

Look: Alex Rodriguez's New Girlfriend, Kathryne, Is Jacked

Former MLB star Alex Rodriguez has been out and about during the NBA Playoffs, accompanied by his girlfriend, Kathryne Padgett. Rodriguez and Padgett have been together for several months, first spotted at a Green Bay Packers' playoff game against the San Francisco 49ers. The 25-year-old blonde is a fitness model and bodybuilder, as well as a former college soccer player.
MLB
shefinds

Here’s What Khloé Kardashian’s Face Really Looks Like Without Instagram Filters—We’re Blown Away!

Khloé Kardashian has been scrutinized for her overuse of Photoshop and other filters more than any other member of her famous family. (Although we think older sister Kim Kardashian does come a very close second, for not just Photoshopping her own face and body, but for superimposing other people into pictures, allegedly changing her boyfriend Pete Davidson’s appearance, and even changing backgrounds.) But we never realized just how much the filters altered Khloé’s appearance until we saw side by side comparisons of the same pictures – or pictures from the same day/event, for example – that show us her real face!
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Fans Are Blown Away By How Unrecognizable Carrie Underwood Looks Now—Are You Sure That's Her?

Carrie Underwood has come a long way from her American Idol win in 2005–and we’re so proud of her!. In a recent Instagram post, the country singer shared a journal entry from her 22-year-old self and reminisced about the night she won the competition. She wrote in her caption, “Today is the 17 year anniversary of my @americanidol win! Where does the time go? Please enjoy a page from the journal of a 22-year-old farm girl who just had the most incredible night! I still feel the excitement through the pages! Happy anniversary to me and a forever ‘thank you’ to all who voted!”
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Megan Markle Just Wore A Low-Cut Top At Harry's Polo Match—The Palace Wouldn't Approve, But We Think It's So Chic!

While the pressure may have been on Prince Harry to score big at his polo match over the weekend, all eyes were on the ever-so-stunning Meghan Markle and her elegant ensemble! The Duchess of Sussex, 40, donned an Old Hollywood-esque look to support her husband’s team— complete with an airy, v-neck, polka-dot blouse, knee-length flowy white shorts, classic black pointed-toe heels, a black hat to shield from the sun and matching sunglasses.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Underwear#Retirement#New Underwear Collection#Brazilian
E! News

See Gabrielle Union’s Daughter Kaavia Play Pool With “Auntie” Queen Latifah in Adorable Video

Watch: Gabrielle Union GUSHES Over Family & "Cheaper by the Dozen" Kaavia James Union Wade and Queen Latifah are the pool sharks we never knew we needed. On May 24, Kaavia's official Instagram page shared an adorable video of the 3-year-old—daughter of Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade—playing pool with the Equalizer actress, writing on the clip, "Never too early to learn to hustle." In the video, Queen Latifah tries to teach Kaavia how to correctly hold her pool stick while aiming at a ball. "Queen Tings! Me & my Auntie @queenlatifah against your best duo," the Instagram post was captioned. "Tag your partner in the comments. Then stop at the bank, we comin for the bag. #ShadyBaby."
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Jessica Biel Puts Her Toned Legs On Full Display On The Late Late Show—Those Shorts Are SO Short!

Jessica Biel‘s talk show style is always unmatched— whether she’s rocking a sultry lace jumpsuit on The Ellen Show or thigh-skimming black shorts on The Late Late Show with James Corden. The 7th Heaven icon, 40, stopped by the latter show set last week to discuss her latest show, Candy, and stunned us all in a multicolor floral button-up shirt and black leather short-shorts, flaunting her incredible figure.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Zoom
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
shefinds

Fans Are In Disbelief Over Jennifer Lopez’s Skin In Her Latest Selfie On Instagram: ‘I Swear You Never Age’

The ever-stunning Jennifer Lopez recently shared a jaw-dropping photo of herself on Instagram to promote her skincare brand, JLo Beauty, and fans are absolutely losing it over the quality of her skin—she looks so flawless, we have to wonder if she’s ever going to age! We see absolutely no sign of wrinkles dark, fine lines, or dark spots. The “Let’s Get Loud” singer continues to prove time and time again that not only does she have impeccable style, but she’s also a timeless beauty. And we can’t get enough!
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

We Need A Moment To Recover After Seeing The Strapless White Dress Anne Hathaway Wore On The Cannes Red Carpet: Fans Are Losing It!

While we’ve seen plenty of memorable and notable style moments at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival so far, it’s hard to imagine what could possibly top Anne Hathaway‘s strapless, white Armani Privé gown! The Princess Diaries icon, 39, absolutely stunned as she graced the festival’s red carpet to promote her new film, Armageddon Time while donning a custom column gown with shimmering fabric, a high slit at her legs and a subtle one at her midriff. She slipped on ruched, Old Hollywood-esque sleeve details and rocked silver sandal heels, highlighting her gown’s exquisitely long train.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Kim Kardashian shares Barbie-like photos snapped by daughter North West

She’s a Barbie girl in a Barbie world. Kim Kardashian shared photos of herself modeling her new go-to outfit of skintight Balenciaga pants and a zip-up hoodie in a hot pink hue, revealing in the caption that her new photographer of choice is none other than her daughter North West. “Pics by North 💕💞,” she wrote on Instagram Sunday. In two of the pictures, the Skkn founder can be seen lying down on a bed posing next to her pink — of course — Balenciaga purse. In another photo, she stands against a pink wall that complements her designer ensemble. The outfit is the...
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

Look: Kim Kardashian's Best Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Pictures

Earlier this month, the latest Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition launched with a plethora of huge names being featured. Perhaps the biggest was reality TV star and business mogul Kim Kardashian. She was selected as one of the four cover models for this year's shoot alongside Ciara, Maye Musk, and Yumi Nu.
OK! Magazine

OK! Magazine

63K+
Followers
1K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

#AlwaysTrending Check out OKMagazine.com. Follow us on twitter @OKMagazine and Instragram @OKMagazine!

 https://okmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy