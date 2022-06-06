In His Skivvies! Gisele Bündchen Promotes Tom Brady's New Underwear Collection By Making Him Model The Apparel Himself

mega

It's safe to say that Gisele Bündchen is very proud of husband Tom Brady 's latest venture: his very own clothing line. The brand, simply titled BRADY, is releasing a line of underwear on Thursday, June 9, and to promote the new collection, the model decided there would be no better advertisement than to see the athlete, 43, wear the apparel himself!

In a video uploaded to the brand's Instagram account , the Brazilian beauty, 41, walks in on the dad-of-three in the bathroom wearing nothing but the underwear before she starts playfully teasing him.

"What is this? The new underwear? Let me see," she quips as she tries to zoom in on his body, prompting him to grab a towel to try and cover himself. "Let me see your new underwear. Is that Brady brand underwear?"

In the caption, the company boasted the threads are the "most comfortable underwear ever that never loses its shape," and more importantly, it's " @gisele approved." And for those looking to mimic the NFL superstar's look, he's wearing the Boxer Brief in the shade Fog.

Unsurprisingly, fans were digging the clip, with one writing, "I am unwell. 🔥🔥🔥." Joked another, "You’re the second best underwear model in the family 😂."

In February, the quarterback announced his retirement , so it seemed like working on his apparel line was going to be his main focus.

"I think the intention was to create a brand that’s gonna be around for a long, long time.You’ve gotta solve the problems and you’ve gotta continue to build on your strengths and understand your weaknesses," he told Complex . "I think that part of it is gonna really fuel me in the second part of my career after I’m done playing. That’s really gonna satisfy the competitive nature in me."

However, just 40 days after retiring, he had a change of heart, revealing he would indeed be back for the 2022 season.

In the past, Brady admitted his commitment to the game was one of the things that almost tore him and Bündchen apart .

"She didn't feel like I was doing my part for the family and she felt like I would play football all season and she would take care of the house. And all of a sudden, when that season ended, I'd be like, 'Great, let me get into all my other business activities, let me get in to my football training,' and she's sitting there going, 'Well, when are you gonna do things for the house? When are you gonna take the kids to school and do that?'" he explained a few years ago. "And that was a big part of our marriage , that I had to like, check myself because she's like, 'I have goals and dreams too ..."