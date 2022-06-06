ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Dem Texas candidate says 'there's no violence' along US southern border

By Jessica Chasmar
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDan Sanchez, a Texas Democrat who is running in the special election next Tuesday for the U.S. House, said "there’s no violence" along the U.S. southern border. Sanchez, who is running to represent Texas' 34th Congressional District, talked about his experience living along the border in Los Indios, Texas, during a...

Jose Lopez
2d ago

I would like to see this guy cross the border as a regular civilian and see for himself how much danger there is down there!! No police protection, no bodyguards, just him by himself!! I guarantee you he would mess his pants out of fear!!

Dane Daniels
2d ago

Obviously like Kamala, he hasn’t been there.

Jon Elliott
2d ago

He should camp down there for a week by himself to prove it

