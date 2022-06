There was a lot of conversation amongst Marvel fans late last year regarding the character of Mockingbird and her potential place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It was revealed in Hawkeye that Laura Barton carried the Mockingbird mantle at some point in her past, leading many Agents of SHIELD fans to ask about Bobbi Morse. Adrianne Palicki played Bobbi for multiple seasons of Agents of SHIELD and was supposed to star in a spinoff series alongside Nick Blood. That didn't end up happening, but fans have never stopped hoping for her on-screen return. As it turns out, Palicki wants to see that happen as well.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO