SALINAS, Calif. — In response to a sudden spike in temperatures throughout the Central Coast this week, the SPCA is warning pet owners to take extra precautions. "Our pets aren't used to this sudden heatwave, just like humans are going to go inside to seek shade and water, we need to think about for our pets as well," Beth Brookhouser, the Vice President of Marketing and Communications at the SPCA for Monterey County, said.

MONTEREY COUNTY, CA ・ 15 HOURS AGO