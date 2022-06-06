Obituary, James R. Davis, AKA “Boomer”

Herbert F. Davison, Jr, 94, formerly a resident of Holmes, NY from 2003-2219, passed away early Monday morning at his residence in Danbury, CT. Born in Canandaigua, NY on December 28, 1927, he was the son on Herbert F. Davison, Sr. and Mona Elizabeth (Wood) Davison. He graduated from Canandaigua Academy in Canandaigua, NY and received a Bachelors Degree from Cincinnati University in Ohio. Herbert served in the US Army in the Signal Corps at the end of WWII from 1946-1949. After the service, he worked as an accountant for Agway in Canandaigua and later a comptroller for the Finger Lakes Race Track in Farmington, NY.
