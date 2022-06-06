ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wingdale, NY

Obituary, James R. Davis, AKA “Boomer”

theharlemvalleynews.net
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJames R. Davis, AKA “Boomer”, 74, of Wingdale, New York passed away on June 4, 2022, at home. He was the son of Robert H. Davis and Vincenta “Alice” (Markowitz) Davis, and was born in Beacon, New York on March 2, 1948. Boomer graduated from...

www.theharlemvalleynews.net

theharlemvalleynews.net

Obituary, Julia A. Angel

Julia A. Angel, known as Julie to her family and friends, passed away Saturday, June 4, 2022, at Putnam Hospital Center in Carmel; she was 71. A 38-year resident of Pawling, she was born in Mount Vernon, NY on January 24, 1951 and was the daughter of the late Laurance Angel, Jr and Olive Marguerite Crawford.
PAWLING, NY
theharlemvalleynews.net

Obituary, Dr. Lawrence S. Schek

Clinton Corners – Dr. Lawrence S. Schek of Clinton Corners, NY, passed peacefully to his final rest on the evening of June 4, 2022. Born in New York City to George and Pola Schek, Holocaust survivors who immigrated from Poland, Dr. Schek lived most of his adult life in the Hudson Valley, caring for the community he loved so much as a founding physician at The Heart Center.
CLINTON CORNERS, NY
theharlemvalleynews.net

Obituary, Herbert F. Davison, Jr

Herbert F. Davison, Jr, 94, formerly a resident of Holmes, NY from 2003-2219, passed away early Monday morning at his residence in Danbury, CT. Born in Canandaigua, NY on December 28, 1927, he was the son on Herbert F. Davison, Sr. and Mona Elizabeth (Wood) Davison. He graduated from Canandaigua Academy in Canandaigua, NY and received a Bachelors Degree from Cincinnati University in Ohio. Herbert served in the US Army in the Signal Corps at the end of WWII from 1946-1949. After the service, he worked as an accountant for Agway in Canandaigua and later a comptroller for the Finger Lakes Race Track in Farmington, NY.
HOLMES, NY
theharlemvalleynews.net

Environmental Conservation Police on Patrol

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation’s (DEC) Division of Law Enforcement enforces the 71 chapters of New York State’s Environmental Conservation Law (ECL), protecting fish and wildlife and preserving environmental quality across New York. In 1880, the first eight Game Protectors proudly began serving to protect the natural resources and people of New York State. In 2021, 282 Environmental Conservation Police Officers (ECOs) and Investigators across the state responded to 26,207 calls and worked on cases that resulted in 11,562 tickets or arrests for violations ranging from deer poaching to solid waste dumping, illegal mining, the black market pet trade, and excessive emissions violations.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
theharlemvalleynews.net

Troopers searching for South Salem man

South Salem, New York – June 7, 2022, Troopers in Somers are searching for 64-year-old Robert Swern, reported missing by his family. He left his residence on Sunday, June 5th, 2022, at approximately 5:00 p.m. for a destination in Ridgefield Connecticut. He never arrived. Investigative steps thus far have placed him near Brewster, NY, around 6:00 p.m., and White Plains, NY, around 8:00 p.m. on June 5th.
SOUTH SALEM, NY
theharlemvalleynews.net

New York State Police, along with other agencies located the body of a missing swimmer in the Hudson River

New York State Police, along with other agencies located the body of a missing swimmer in the Hudson River. On June 6, 2022, at approximately 6 a.m. the New York State Police were notified about a missing 19-year-old near Haverstraw Beach State Park. The teenager was identified as Kevin Pinto from Spring Valley, NY. New York State Police Underwater Recovery Team (URT) along with local fire departments searched the water. Rockland County Sheriff’s Office bloodhound, along with New York Park Police, state troopers and members if the Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) assisted with the ground search.
HUDSON, NY
theharlemvalleynews.net

Pawling Library Doin’s

If you were one of the one-hundred-fifty guests to have attended the Library Centennial Gala on May 21st, then you were among those members of the Pawling community who arrived in Jazz Age attire to celebrate the culmination of this once in a century event at The Links at Union Vale. Dining and Dancing to Dan Levinson’s 1920’s style Roof Top Garden Band led to general merriment and great memories. Guests enjoyed the comedic musings of Jeff Arnold, the outstanding MC for the evening. Additional funds were raised for the new children’s wing, and after a year of generous giving by the Pawling community, the library proudly announced that ground breaking for this much anticipated library addition will take place later this year.
PAWLING, NY
theharlemvalleynews.net

olumbia County Historians Launch History Website and Historic Sites Map

Olumbia County Historians Launch History Website and Historic Sites Map. The Columbia County Historians group has unveiled a new website devoted to Columbia County history that includes a map of the county’s historic sites. The website can be found at https://historian.columbiacountyny.com. The website aims to encompass everything of significance...
theharlemvalleynews.net

County Takes Next Step Toward Youth Opportunity Union

Demolition of former YMCA building commences, will last throughout summer. Poughkeepsie … Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro, City of Poughkeepsie Mayor Rob Rolison and members of the City’s Common Council joined local stakeholders today as demolition of the former YMCA building at 35 Montgomery Street began, the next step in the process of the development of a state-of-the-art Youth Opportunity Union (YOU), which will be built on the site and benefit children from throughout Dutchess County.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
theharlemvalleynews.net

Pawling Rotary News

Pawling Rotary Club’s 10th Annual Golf Outing took place at the Quaker Hill Country Club on May 16th, and, in spite of dire weather warnings accompanied by early school closings, the sun mostly shone, the breezes remained fairly tame and the rain didn’t rain until almost 5 p.m. Forty-four happy golfers plus assorted friends and family joined the Rotary Club in honoring Lori and Bill Johnson for their service to the community. Once again, golf pro Tony Vos and the entire Quaker Hill Country Club staff provided for Rotary guests’ every need. All in all, it was a great day of celebration and fundraising for the Roger Smith/Pawling Rotary College Scholarship Fund, which provides scholarships for two Pawling High School seniors as well as support for other educational programs championed by Pawling Rotary.
PAWLING, NY
theharlemvalleynews.net

Molinaro Implores State to Deny NYSEG’s Proposed Rate Hike

Poughkeepsie … In response to one of the two utility companies that serve Dutchess County, New York State Electric & Gas Corp. (NYSEG), seeking State authority to raise its delivery rates, County Executive Marc Molinaro last week voiced his vehement opposition to such rate hikes. Last month, NYSEG asked...
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
theharlemvalleynews.net

State police investigated a fatal crash in Catskill

State police investigated a fatal crash in Catskill. Catskill- On Friday June 3, 2022, at approximately 4:00 p.m., state police from the Catskill barracks responded to a two-vehicle crash on State Route 9W in the town of Catskill. A preliminary investigation revealed that a 2003 Nissan Sentra, being operated by Michael J. Bigler Jr, age 20 from Saugerties was traveling southbound on State Route 9W when for unknown reason his vehicle crossed over into the northbound lane and struck a 2015 Chevrolet-Silverado head on. Bigler was declared deceased at the scene. The operator of the Silverado, James Osbourne, age 77 of the town of Catskill and his passenger were transported to Columbia Memorial Hospital by ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries.
CATSKILL, NY

