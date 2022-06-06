Obituary, James R. Davis, AKA “Boomer”

If you were one of the one-hundred-fifty guests to have attended the Library Centennial Gala on May 21st, then you were among those members of the Pawling community who arrived in Jazz Age attire to celebrate the culmination of this once in a century event at The Links at Union Vale. Dining and Dancing to Dan Levinson’s 1920’s style Roof Top Garden Band led to general merriment and great memories. Guests enjoyed the comedic musings of Jeff Arnold, the outstanding MC for the evening. Additional funds were raised for the new children’s wing, and after a year of generous giving by the Pawling community, the library proudly announced that ground breaking for this much anticipated library addition will take place later this year.

