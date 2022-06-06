New Lebanon woman accused of stabbing teen at McDonalds indicted

Tracy Jean Baker (Montgomery County Jail)

DAYTON — A New Lebanon woman accused of stabbing a teenager at a McDonalds last month is facing charges.

Tracy Jean Baker, 43, was indicted by a grand jury on two counts of felonious assault Monday.

Officers were dispatched to the McDonalds on W. Main Street on the evening of May 26 for reports of a juvenile being stabbed in the parking lot.

Officers arrived and found a 17-year-old victim suffering from stab wounds. The teen was taken to Dayton Children’s Hospital, with serious but non-life threatening injuries, according to a release from the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

During the course of the investigation, New Lebanon Police said they recovered evidence, including video evidence, that identified Baker as the assailant.

Baker’s 15-year-old son was also arrested and remains detained in the Juvenile Justice Center. His case is being reviewed for appropriate charges.

Police said all parties involved knew each other and there was no danger to the public.

Baker was arrested and booked into the Montgomery County Jail, but was later released on a $10,000 bond. She remains under house arrest.

She is scheduled to be arraigned on June 21 at 8:30 a.m.

