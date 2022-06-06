ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WHIO Dayton

New Lebanon woman accused of stabbing teen at McDonalds indicted

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eloxQ_0g2DX22Z00
Tracy Jean Baker (Montgomery County Jail)

DAYTON — A New Lebanon woman accused of stabbing a teenager at a McDonalds last month is facing charges.

Tracy Jean Baker, 43, was indicted by a grand jury on two counts of felonious assault Monday.

Officers were dispatched to the McDonalds on W. Main Street on the evening of May 26 for reports of a juvenile being stabbed in the parking lot.

Officers arrived and found a 17-year-old victim suffering from stab wounds. The teen was taken to Dayton Children’s Hospital, with serious but non-life threatening injuries, according to a release from the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

During the course of the investigation, New Lebanon Police said they recovered evidence, including video evidence, that identified Baker as the assailant.

Baker’s 15-year-old son was also arrested and remains detained in the Juvenile Justice Center. His case is being reviewed for appropriate charges.

Police said all parties involved knew each other and there was no danger to the public.

Baker was arrested and booked into the Montgomery County Jail, but was later released on a $10,000 bond. She remains under house arrest.

She is scheduled to be arraigned on June 21 at 8:30 a.m.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WHIO Dayton

Dayton man sentenced for 13-hour standoff, assault

DAYTON — A Dayton man has been sentenced to prison in connection to a 13-hour standoff with police in January 2020. Derrick Jamar Lewis, 33, was sentenced to serve at least 18 years in prison after being convicted on counts related to the standoff, according to a release from Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck, Jr.
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

WATCH: DPD looking for attempted purse snatcher

The attempted theft happened in the 900 block of Brandt Pike just after 5 a.m. Police said an unknown suspect arrived to the area in a dark-colored, four-door vehicle. The person waited in the vehicle until the victim showed up and then tried to steal her purse. The suspect then fled the scene after the unsuccessful theft.
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Child shot in Dayton; Police investigating

DAYTON — Police are investigating a shooting in Dayton Wednesday evening. Police received reports of a child shot in the 700 block of Goodlow Ave just after 7:15 p.m., according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch records. Dayton Police Sergeant Alex Magill told News Center 7 that the victim was...
DAYTON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mcdonalds#Felonious Assault#Violent Crime#Dayton#New Lebanon Police#Cox Media Group
WHIO Dayton

UPDATE: Teen shot in Harrison Twp. Wednesday; Deputies investigating

HARRISON TWP. — UPDATE @ 10:05 a.m. (June 9):. Deputies are continuing their investigation after a teenage boy arrived at a Dayton hospital Wednesday afternoon with a gunshot wound. A 911 caller reported a shooting in the 1900 block of Republic Drive in Harrison Twp. around 1 p.m., according...
WHIO Dayton

Statewide Missing Adult Alert issued for Miami County woman

TROY — A Missing Adult Alert has been issued statewide for a Miami County woman. Authorities say Joyce Brower, 64, left Troy Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center with an unknown person Wednesday night around 9:20 p.m. and has not returned. Law enforcement are concerned for her safety. Brower is described...
WLWT 5

Coroner identifies man hit, killed by train in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — A man has died after being hit by a train in Middletown on Monday. Officials said police were dispatched to the area just before 8 a.m. Monday morning and arriving officers found a man near the railroad tracks. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
MIDDLETOWN, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio man who killed 11 relatives in Easter shooting dies in prison

An Ohio man serving a life sentence for the shooting deaths of 11 family members in 1975 has died. Officials say 88-year-old James Ruppert died Saturday at the prison system’s Franklin Medical Center in Columbus. Ruppert was living with his mother at her home in Hamilton when he killed her, his brother and sister-in-law, and […]
OHIO STATE
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
79K+
Followers
107K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy