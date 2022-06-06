Two knocked from Ann Arbor railroad bridge by passing train

DETROIT -- A fire truck responding to call for a fire was involved in a crash with a civilian vehicle Wednesday in Detroit. According to Fox 2 Detroit, fire Chief James Harris said the fire truck was near the intersection of Dickerson and Houston-Whittier when it collided with a car that did not stop, even though the rig’s lights were on.
ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor officials are planning safety improvements to the misaligned intersection of Seventh and Huron streets west of downtown. The city is inviting residents to a virtual meeting from 6-7 p.m. Thursday, June 9, to learn about what’s proposed. The segments of Seventh that...
RIVERVIEW, Mich. – A 17-year-old student from Riverview is being treated for severe burns after he went to a market during his lunch break and a worker ignited the lighter fluid that was dripping out of his saturated backpack, officials said. Student burned during lunch break. Riverview police said...
A woman sought in the murder of a cyclist in Austin, Texas in May was dropped off to an airport, according to new details from the U.S. Marshals. Kaitlin Marie Armstrong, 34, a Livonia, Michigan native who attended Stevenson High School, is on the run after allegedly shooting and killing Anna Moriah Wilson, 25, a Vermont native and world class cyclist who was in Austin for a race.
Two pedestrians were struck by an Amtrak train Sunday evening while trespassing on a railroad bridge near Mitchell Field. According to a Facebook post from the City of Ann Arbor Fire Department, one adult was thrown into the Huron river and critically injured while the other was thrown onto an embankment and seriously injured.
FENNVILLE, Mich. – A Michigan woman whose clothes were found by a river near her abandoned vehicle is still missing after 19 years, officials said. Michelle Amy Lokker was last seen June 7, 2003, near Fennville, which is southwest of Grand Rapids and northwest of Kalamazoo. Lokker’s vehicle was...
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man and a woman were hit by an Amtrak train while trespassing a railroad bridge in Ann Arbor, according to the Ann Arbor Fire Department (AAFD). "This was a near double fatal incident. We cannot stress enough, do NOT trespass on the railroad bridges or tracks," said the AAFD.
WACOUSTA, Mich. (WLNS) — The Lansing area really isn’t used to seeing a wild black bear. But that’s not the case anymore. 6 News sales employee Ernie Hedberg captured the video above while on a golf cart drive around the neighborhood Friday night. “And we drove right up on him, I couldn’t even believe it. […]
A suspect charged in last week’s fatal shooting in Oak Park of a jeweler popular with rappers and other entertainers is giving police no information as they look for a motive in the slaying. Roy Larry, 44, of Detroit is jailed without bond on charges of first-degree murder and...
Nearly 70 years ago, 116 people in Genesee County lost their lives in what is considered one of the deadliest tornados in United States history. On Monday, June 8, 1953, at 8:30 pm an extremely vicious tornado ripped through the north side of Flint. This deadly F5 tornado that touched down in Genesee County is known as the Flint-Beecher tornado of 1953.
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Let’s talk about Michigan’s invasive trees and shrubs: How to identify them and the threat they pose. There are two invasive trees and...
SANDSTONE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - One man is dead and several people have been hospitalized following a Wednesday morning crash on I-94. According to authorities, deputies from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded just before 10:30 a.m. to westbound I-94, east of Sandstone Road, in Sandstone Township for a two-vehicle crash.
RIVERVIEW, MI – A 17-year-old suffered severe burns after a store clerk allegedly lit his backpack on fire while attempting to confirm that the liquid on it was flammable, FOX 2 Detroit reports. Mazin Shaya is accused of igniting a lighter near the backpack, causing it to go up...
ANN ARBOR, MI — “Sold out,” reads the sign along Pontiac Trail for the new North Sky subdivision on Ann Arbor’s north side. Until recently, the sign advertised a model home available for viewing, but homebuilder Pulte Homes now reports all its homes — some still under construction, and some now occupied by their first owners — are spoken for.
Flint — It was news Resheema Whitner never imagined hearing. A panicked call from a relative out of state early Monday about a devastating fire at her cousin's home blocks away spurred the city native to rush over, where she saw the smoldering remains and learned the unfathomable truth.
In a typical Michigan May, spring is accompanied by faster grass growth and increased yard work. But this year provided unexpected relief for many homeowners in Ann Arbor when City Council passed a resolution on April 4 encouraging homeowners to refrain from mowing throughout the month of May to protect pollinators — such as hummingbirds, bees and butterflies — in the early spring season. Ann Arbor’s resolution was soon replicated by Dexter, Albion and Royal Oak, contributing to the No Mow May movement in Michigan.
A growing business here in Michigan is taking the hassle out of returning bottles and cans to the store and giving users an easy way to make charitable donations. Bottle deposits in Michigan have been a thing since the Michigan Beverage and Container Act of 1976 went into effect a quarter-century ago. (And let me share this tidbit with you: As a teenager living in Michigan in the '70s, the amount of litter on the side of the roads in our state was drastically reduced - practically overnight - as soon as Michigan's 10 cent bottle deposit became a reality.
YPSILANTI, MI - Road construction that begins Tuesday, June 7, is slated to close two Huron Street on-ramps to I-94 in Ypsilanti between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. this week for a Michigan Department of Transportation construction project.. The ramp from northbound Huron Street to I-94 West and the ramp...
Comments / 0