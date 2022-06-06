ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Two knocked from Ann Arbor railroad bridge by passing train

WDIO-TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) - A man and woman have been injured after being knocked...

www.wdio.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Accidents
City
Ann Arbor, MI
Ann Arbor, MI
Accidents
Ann Arbor, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
ClickOnDetroit.com

Livonia native sought in murder of cyclist in Austin last seen at airport

A woman sought in the murder of a cyclist in Austin, Texas in May was dropped off to an airport, according to new details from the U.S. Marshals. Kaitlin Marie Armstrong, 34, a Livonia, Michigan native who attended Stevenson High School, is on the run after allegedly shooting and killing Anna Moriah Wilson, 25, a Vermont native and world class cyclist who was in Austin for a race.
AUSTIN, TX
The Detroit Free Press

Amtrak train strikes 2 on Ann Arbor bridge

Two pedestrians were struck by an Amtrak train Sunday evening while trespassing on a railroad bridge near Mitchell Field. According to a Facebook post from the City of Ann Arbor Fire Department, one adult was thrown into the Huron river and critically injured while the other was thrown onto an embankment and seriously injured.
ANN ARBOR, MI
fox2detroit.com

Two people hit by a train while trespassing railroad bridge in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man and a woman were hit by an Amtrak train while trespassing a railroad bridge in Ann Arbor, according to the Ann Arbor Fire Department (AAFD). "This was a near double fatal incident. We cannot stress enough, do NOT trespass on the railroad bridges or tracks," said the AAFD.
ANN ARBOR, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Ap
WLNS

WATCH: Black bear spotted in Clinton County

WACOUSTA, Mich. (WLNS) — The Lansing area really isn’t used to seeing a wild black bear. But that’s not the case anymore. 6 News sales employee Ernie Hedberg captured the video above while on a golf cart drive around the neighborhood Friday night. “And we drove right up on him, I couldn’t even believe it. […]
CLINTON COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

Police seek motive in fatal shooting of jeweler in Oak Park

A suspect charged in last week’s fatal shooting in Oak Park of a jeweler popular with rappers and other entertainers is giving police no information as they look for a motive in the slaying. Roy Larry, 44, of Detroit is jailed without bond on charges of first-degree murder and...
OAK PARK, MI
Banana 101.5

69 Years Ago – F5 Tornado Kills 116 People in Genesee County

Nearly 70 years ago, 116 people in Genesee County lost their lives in what is considered one of the deadliest tornados in United States history. On Monday, June 8, 1953, at 8:30 pm an extremely vicious tornado ripped through the north side of Flint. This deadly F5 tornado that touched down in Genesee County is known as the Flint-Beecher tornado of 1953.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WILX-TV

1 dead, 2 injured in Jackson County highway crash

SANDSTONE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - One man is dead and several people have been hospitalized following a Wednesday morning crash on I-94. According to authorities, deputies from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded just before 10:30 a.m. to westbound I-94, east of Sandstone Road, in Sandstone Township for a two-vehicle crash.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
MLive

Homes in new sold-out Ann Arbor subdivision going for over $570K on average

ANN ARBOR, MI — “Sold out,” reads the sign along Pontiac Trail for the new North Sky subdivision on Ann Arbor’s north side. Until recently, the sign advertised a model home available for viewing, but homebuilder Pulte Homes now reports all its homes — some still under construction, and some now occupied by their first owners — are spoken for.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit News

Panicked calls before learning fire kills 5 in Flint family

Flint — It was news Resheema Whitner never imagined hearing. A panicked call from a relative out of state early Monday about a devastating fire at her cousin's home blocks away spurred the city native to rush over, where she saw the smoldering remains and learned the unfathomable truth.
FLINT, MI
Michigan Daily

Ann Arbor community members reflect on city’s first ‘No Mow May’

In a typical Michigan May, spring is accompanied by faster grass growth and increased yard work. But this year provided unexpected relief for many homeowners in Ann Arbor when City Council passed a resolution on April 4 encouraging homeowners to refrain from mowing throughout the month of May to protect pollinators — such as hummingbirds, bees and butterflies — in the early spring season. Ann Arbor’s resolution was soon replicated by Dexter, Albion and Royal Oak, contributing to the No Mow May movement in Michigan.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Cars 108

Sipzee Takes the Hassle Out of Returning Bottles + Cans

A growing business here in Michigan is taking the hassle out of returning bottles and cans to the store and giving users an easy way to make charitable donations. Bottle deposits in Michigan have been a thing since the Michigan Beverage and Container Act of 1976 went into effect a quarter-century ago. (And let me share this tidbit with you: As a teenager living in Michigan in the '70s, the amount of litter on the side of the roads in our state was drastically reduced - practically overnight - as soon as Michigan's 10 cent bottle deposit became a reality.
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy