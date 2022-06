It has almost been five years since the Sutherland Springs tragedy and one ten-year-old continues the fight. Ryland Ward was at the church with his sisters and stepmom on that horrible day. His sisters and stepmom did not make it out. However, Rylan continues his fight. Ryland will enter University Hospital in San Antonio for his 31st surgery after being shot five times during the 2017 Sutherland Springs First Baptist Church massacre that killed 26 people. Little Ryland, has half of a hip joint. He can't lift his legs or tie his shoes.

