ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Give Local Alleghany Highlands hosting giving day Tuesday

By Eddie Callahan
WDBJ7.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WDBJ) - Join in a 24-hour event to support local nonprofits with...

www.wdbj7.com

Comments / 0

Related
WDBJ7.com

Henry Street Heritage Festival returns to Elmwood Park

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A longtime festival returns to the Star City!. The Henry Street Heritage Festival will return on September 17 to Elmwood Park. It’s an event with filled with food, entertainment, shopping, and educational forums. Its goal is to celebrate and showcase African-American heritage as expressed through...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

7@four: Pet Talk, June 8, 2022

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Pet Talk is a weekly segment airing during 7@four each Wednesday. You can send us your questions through our website and ask professionals what you should do for your pet. Joe in Bedford asked, “I have noticed a lot of ticks on my dogs over the...
ROANOKE, VA
WVNS

Greenbrier County Schools reshape summer lunch program

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS)– Summer food programs for students are essential to keeping kids healthy all year long. Student meals are being made available in Greenbrier county for onsite dining at multiple schools and other venues throughout the county. Unfortunately, some of the favorite flexible ways that students were able to receive meals in past such […]
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nonprofits#Charity
pmg-va.com

19th Annual Southwest VA Antique Farm Days

The Nineteenth Annual Southwest Virginia Antique Farm Days will be held in Rocky Mount, VA the weekend of June 17-19. This Franklin County-based festival will take place in the Franklin County Recreation Park at 2150 Sontag Road (Route 619), just South of Rocky Mount. The Antique Farm Days Club that...
ROCKY MOUNT, VA
WDBJ7.com

Lynchburg Salvation Army asking for donations amid high inflation

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Salvation Army in Lynchburg is asking for your help as they wrestle with high inflation. They say they’re seeing an increase in requests for assistance for things like utilities and rent. They’re also grappling with the effects of higher food prices. Currently they...
LYNCHBURG, VA
wvtf.org

Can 3-D printed homes help the New River Valley’s housing shortage?

One in five residents across the New River Valley struggle to find housing in their budget, according to a report published last year by the Virginia Center for Housing Research at Virginia Tech. Pulaski Mayor Shannon Collins said the housing shortage has gotten even worse in the past year. “We...
PULASKI, VA
WDBJ7.com

Lynchburg holding hazardous waste and electronic recycling event

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The City of Lynchburg announced Monday it will hold a free hazardous waste and electronic recycling event for residents on June 11th. The event will be from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., at the Concord Turnpike Convenience Store, at 2525 Concord Turnpike. The City is asking...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WHSV

Family to hold event in remembrance of Kelly Bergh-Dove

BRIDGEWATER, Va. (WHSV) - This Saturday, June 18, marks the 40th anniversary of the disappearance of Kelly Bergh-Dove. The 20-year-old was abducted while working overnight at a Harrisonburg gas station in 1982. In 2020, the Harrisonburg Police Department reopened the investigation into Dove’s unsolved disappearance. On Saturday, June 25th...
HARRISONBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

Kitten volunteer fosters needed for Roanoke RCACP

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Regional Center for Animal Care and Protection (RCACP) wants to help some adorable kittens find their volunteer foster families. The shelter says they have an overcapacity of kittens and are looking for people who can help with their feeding schedules and medical needs, including these two adorable kittens.
ROANOKE, VA
Lootpress

Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry schedule announced

WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Kanawha County, Fayette County, and several others will comprise the Mobile Food Pantry schedule for the upcoming week. Mountaineer Food Bank announced Monday that distribution times...
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WDBJ7.com

Appalachian Power proposes plan to extend broadband access in Bland and Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY/BLAND COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Appalachian Power announced a proposal Wednesday that could make broadband access available to nearly 15,000 homes and businesses in Montgomery County and Bland County. Bland and Montgomery County officials have chosen internet service provider GigaBeam Networks to collaborate on the project. “Our efforts to bring...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Virginia Museum of Transportation hosts design contest for new logo

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Museum of Transportation is looking for a new logo and is seeking inspiration from the community. According to the museum, the new logo will be used on it website, social media, posters, flyers and all promotional materials. The deadline to enter a submission for...

Comments / 0

Community Policy