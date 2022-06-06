Give Local Alleghany Highlands hosting giving day Tuesday

BLUEFIELD, VA (WVNS)–A festival in the Two Virginias decided to become all-inclusive for the first time. Jeff Disibbio, President of the Chamber of Commerce of the Two Virginias said approximately two hundred attended. “We’re turning off all the lights all the sounds and allowing those folks who are triggered by loud noises, loud sounds, vision, […]
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A longtime festival returns to the Star City!. The Henry Street Heritage Festival will return on September 17 to Elmwood Park. It’s an event with filled with food, entertainment, shopping, and educational forums. Its goal is to celebrate and showcase African-American heritage as expressed through...
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Pet Talk is a weekly segment airing during 7@four each Wednesday. You can send us your questions through our website and ask professionals what you should do for your pet. Joe in Bedford asked, “I have noticed a lot of ticks on my dogs over the...
LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS)– Summer food programs for students are essential to keeping kids healthy all year long. Student meals are being made available in Greenbrier county for onsite dining at multiple schools and other venues throughout the county. Unfortunately, some of the favorite flexible ways that students were able to receive meals in past such […]
The Nineteenth Annual Southwest Virginia Antique Farm Days will be held in Rocky Mount, VA the weekend of June 17-19. This Franklin County-based festival will take place in the Franklin County Recreation Park at 2150 Sontag Road (Route 619), just South of Rocky Mount. The Antique Farm Days Club that...
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — A recent rise in Roanoke Valley bear sightings is leaving some people wondering what to do if you see one in your neighborhood. WFXR News’ Rhian Lowndes spoke to an expert about how to protect yourself against bears and how to prevent them from coming around in the first place. Bear […]
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Salvation Army in Lynchburg is asking for your help as they wrestle with high inflation. They say they’re seeing an increase in requests for assistance for things like utilities and rent. They’re also grappling with the effects of higher food prices. Currently they...
One in five residents across the New River Valley struggle to find housing in their budget, according to a report published last year by the Virginia Center for Housing Research at Virginia Tech. Pulaski Mayor Shannon Collins said the housing shortage has gotten even worse in the past year. “We...
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The City of Lynchburg announced Monday it will hold a free hazardous waste and electronic recycling event for residents on June 11th. The event will be from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., at the Concord Turnpike Convenience Store, at 2525 Concord Turnpike. The City is asking...
ROCKY MOUNT, Va. – Beer lovers in the Roanoke Valley will soon be able to try a new brewery in Franklin County. Living Proof Beer Company is a first-of-its-kind microbrewery in the heart of downtown Rocky Mount. The name came from a quote Benjamin Franklin is believed to have...
MADISON HEIGHTS, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg area leaders are excited about what lies ahead at the Central Virginia Training Center. The site was previously closed as area leaders turned their attention to the campus’ future. One roadblock was $25 million in bond defeasance, which was recently secured in the state budget.
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -Catherine Fox is a big believer in the value of vacation. “I 100% believe that there’s no money that can be put on that mental health, that wellbeing, and that time together,” says Fox. Through her work with Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge, Fox often touts...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The New River Conservancy wants your help in identifying areas of ecological concern around the New River and water systems that feed into it. The group is working on riparian restoration projects in Montgomery County, Giles County and parts of Craig County. This means any...
BRIDGEWATER, Va. (WHSV) - This Saturday, June 18, marks the 40th anniversary of the disappearance of Kelly Bergh-Dove. The 20-year-old was abducted while working overnight at a Harrisonburg gas station in 1982. In 2020, the Harrisonburg Police Department reopened the investigation into Dove’s unsolved disappearance. On Saturday, June 25th...
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Regional Center for Animal Care and Protection (RCACP) wants to help some adorable kittens find their volunteer foster families. The shelter says they have an overcapacity of kittens and are looking for people who can help with their feeding schedules and medical needs, including these two adorable kittens.
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office took part in the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Virginia. Each year, agencies across the country run, bike, jog or walk to help raise awareness and donations for the organization. Sheriff Antonio Hash says he’s proud of the men...
WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Kanawha County, Fayette County, and several others will comprise the Mobile Food Pantry schedule for the upcoming week. Mountaineer Food Bank announced Monday that distribution times...
MONTGOMERY/BLAND COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Appalachian Power announced a proposal Wednesday that could make broadband access available to nearly 15,000 homes and businesses in Montgomery County and Bland County. Bland and Montgomery County officials have chosen internet service provider GigaBeam Networks to collaborate on the project. “Our efforts to bring...
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Museum of Transportation is looking for a new logo and is seeking inspiration from the community. According to the museum, the new logo will be used on it website, social media, posters, flyers and all promotional materials. The deadline to enter a submission for...
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Health leaders in Roanoke said Tuesday they’re continuing to watch the rates of two illnesses: COVID-19 and Hepatitis A. While one appears to be heading toward a decline, cases of another continue to rise. On the COVID-19 front, Dr. Cynthia Morrow said during her virtual...
Comments / 0