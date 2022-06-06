ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Some in Ga. GOP want closed primaries after Trump picks lose

By JEFF AMY
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Jnqb4_0g2DVDAN00
1 of 2

ATLANTA (AP) — Some Republican activists are calling for abolishing Georgia’s open primary system, complaining that too many Democrats crossed over to vote in the state’s GOP primary against candidates endorsed by former President Donald Trump.

That call to close primaries comes after an Associated Press analysis of early voting records from data firm L2 found that more than 37,000 people who voted in Georgia’s Democratic primary two years ago crossed over to cast ballots in the May 24 Republican primary. The five statewide GOP incumbents whom Trump had targeted for defeat — including Gov. Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger — ended up winning their primary elections.

The proposal is likely to face heavy opposition, with top Republicans and Democrats signaling Monday that they see no reason to change Georgia’s open primary system. Like 14 other states, Georgia does not register voters by party. Voters can choose which primary to take part in as they walk up to the polls and switch back-and-forth in subsequent elections without changing their registration.

David Clark, a Republican state House member, and Colton Moore, a Republican state Senate candidate, said they would introduce bills in next year’s legislative session seeking to hold back crossover voting. They appeared at a news conference with Republican Vernon Jones, a Trump-backed congressional candidate facing a June 21 runoff against a challenger who Jones contends solicited Democrats to vote for him.

Moore, who faces no Democratic opposition in November for a state Senate seat in the northwest Georgia suburbs of Chattanooga, Tennessee, said parties should not be forced to associate with people who don’t share their views.

“So all we’re asking is that the parties have the freedom to associate with their base, with their voters who are interested in their morals and their principles,” Moore said. “We’re trying to make the primary pure, and that’s election integrity.”

A spokesperson for House Speaker David Ralston, who controls the flow of legislation in the House, rejected the idea.

“There is no need to change the current primary system,” Ralston spokesperson Kaleb McMinchen said.

Stacey Abrams, the Democratic nominee for governor, also signaled zero interest.

“She supports open primaries because they allow for more participation,” said Seth Bringman, an Abrams spokesperson.

The calls for change are coming from party activists after crossover voters may have provided the margin of victory for Raffensperger, who refused to heed Trump’s calls to overturn his 2020 election defeat in the state.

Raffensperger cleared the 50% threshold required to avoid a runoff election against U.S. Rep. Jody Hice, his Trump-backed challenger, by just over 27,000 votes, according to the latest AP tallies. Based on early voting data alone, 37,144 former Democrats voted in the Republican primary. The total number of crossovers including Election Day votes will be even higher.

An AP examination of voting records from before the Trump era shows at least a portion of Georgia’s 37,000 party switchers in 2022 had been in the Republican camp before Trump took office. Roughly between 9,000 to 13,000 voted Republican in the 2010, 2012 and 2014 primaries, according to the L2 data.

Raffensperger’s campaign has pushed back on the idea that he won the GOP primary because of Democrats, suggesting that a number of crossover voters were actually Republicans who voted Democratic in recent years to protest Trump.

Moore and Jones said they weren’t sure whether crossover voters got Raffensperger or anyone else nominated. A spokesperson for Raffensperger’s office said he was out of town and unavailable for comment.

Crossover voting, also known as strategic voting, is not exclusive to Georgia. Voters across the political spectrum this primary season have sought to thwart Trump-backed candidates who support his lies that the 2020 election was stolen.

While Trump railed against the practice last month, there is nothing inherently wrong with crossover voting. Besides Georgia and 14 other states with totally open primaries, a number of other states allow unaffiliated voters to vote in the primary of their choice, or allow people to change parties on election day to vote in a different primary.

John Opdycke, president of the group Open Primaries, disagreed with claims that it’s illegitimate for voters to switch between party primaries. He said that a system of party registration can leave fast-growing independents as “second-class citizens” unable to influence who wins office in areas controlled by one party

“Georgia doesn’t have Democrats and Republicans, it has voters,” Opdycke said. “Voters are free by law to vote in any primary they see fit.

It’s not clear how often crossover voting is effective. Trump’s opponents encouraged Democrats to help defeat U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene in her Republican primary last week in Georgia. The congresswoman, who has embraced election lies and spoken at an event organized by a white nationalist, won by more than 50 percentage points.

Comments / 82

Libby Jane
2d ago

We had Republican crossover votes in 2020 who voted for Joe Biden. These primary crossover voters believe Raffensberger should be reelected as our Secretary of State, and Kemp should be reelected our Governor. Sounds like responsible voting to me.

Reply(16)
40
Charles Moore
2d ago

Don't like the results ... especially when it doesn't satisfy Donald Trump's wants ... then change the rules. What's next? Throw out legal ballots; and provide him with the majority votes needed to make him the irrefutable Fuehrer ... regardless of the rules?

Reply(8)
35
Real Talk29
2d ago

people voted for who they wanted to... what's wrong with that...it's their right.... same as gun laws...and voted don't kill.... Republicans want to change rules everytime they don't win....stop focusing on what you want and pay attention to the American people.... that's why you don't get votes.

Reply
17
Related
The Veracity Report

New Mid-Term Polls Put Georgia Going Red

New polls, by numerous polling agencies, show Democratic candidates falling behind in Georgia. Reuters/Ipsos recently released a poll that shows President Joe Biden's national approval rating is still hovering at 36%. That’s only slightly above his worst showing of 33%, which occurred on January 7th, 2022. Suffering Presidential approval ratings while our national economy is doing poorly, is nothing new in American politics. What is new though, and could be indicative of what’s to come on November 8th, is that Biden's approval ratings are also bottoming out within his own Democratic party.
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Open Primaries#Primary Election#Early Voting#Election State#Democrats#Politics#Gop#Associated Press#L2#Democratic#Republicans#House#Senate
The Associated Press

Judge refuses to bar 3 Wisconsin incumbents from 2022 ballot

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A federal judge in Milwaukee has dismissed a lawsuit seeking to bar Republican U.S. Reps. Scott Fitzgerald and Tom Tiffany as well as Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson from the 2022 ballot because they supported Donald Trump leading up to the January 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol.
eastcobbnews.com

Georgia primary ballot questions deliver lopsided results

The biggest winners in the Georgia primary elections on May 24—at least in terms of percentage of the vote—weren’t individual candidates or those fighting against Cityhood referendums in Cobb County. The respective Republican and Democratic questions that appeared on partisan ballots were overwhelmingly lopsided, which isn’t a...
COBB COUNTY, GA
The Associated Press

Georgia Republicans fling charges in congressional debates

ATLANTA (AP) — Republicans traded countercharges about who’s insufficiently conservative or truthful during debates Monday while staking out far-right positions on abortion and gun rights ahead of June 21 runoffs in three Georgia congressional races. In southwest Georgia’s 2nd Congressional District, frontrunner Jeremy Hunt, who won 37% of...
ATLANTA, GA
flagpole.com

Will the 2022 Governor’s Race Give Us a Debate on Rural Georgia?

Now that David Alfred Perdue’s bloodied political corpse has been dispatched to its final resting place at Sea Island (without, we can probably surmise, even a brief opportunity to lie in state at Mar-a-Lago), the long-awaited gubernatorial heavyweight rematch between Brian Kemp, the incumbent Republican, and Democratic Party challenger Stacey Abrams can begin in earnest.
GEORGIA STATE
FOX8 News

North Carolinians charged in Jan. 6 Capitol riot: Where their cases stand

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Hundreds have been charged, and nearly 100 have pleaded guilty. Some jail sentences already have been served. Leaders of the Proud Boys have been charged with seditious conspiracy. New names emerge as the investigations and the prosecutions go on. This is where we are in the investigation of supporters of former […]
PROTESTS
WJBF

Stacey Abrams on Georgia gun control during campaign stop in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Stacey Abrams, the Democratic candidate for Georgia Gov. has been making the rounds across the peach state. The June 4th campaign stop was in downtown Columbus. Stacey Abrams was the sole candidate on the Democratic ballot for Georgia Gov. in the primary election last month. During a campaign stop at Fourth […]
The Associated Press

Republican South Dakota House candidate withdraws from race

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A Republican candidate for the South Dakota House announced Wednesday he is withdrawing his candidacy amid a challenge from his Democratic rival over his eligibility for the race. Logan Manhart, who was running as a Republican for a District 1 House seat, said in...
CBS News

Judge blocks Louisiana Congress map with one Black district

Louisiana's Democratic governor said Monday he will call the Republican-dominated Legislature into special session soon to draw up new congressional district boundaries, now that a federal judge has blocked use of maps that have only one majority-Black district. Gov. John Bel Edwards announced his plan at a news conference at...
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

937K+
Followers
452K+
Post
423M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy