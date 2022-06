Maybe it’s just our dedicated staff of 40+ urban enthusiasts. But if you take a walk around Midtown Atlanta right now, how can you not feel energized by the sight of shovels going into the ground and the sound of hammers driving nails into 2x4s? Work continues on a range of public improvement projects in the spaces between buildings that will soon make Midtown an even more inviting place. A place where people can experience the best of their city in the open air, along tree-lined sidewalks that lead to colorful new discoveries. Here’s a quick update on what we’re working on today:

ATLANTA, GA ・ 3 DAYS AGO