MEETING: Central Valley Regional Water Board will meet beginning at 10:30am. The Board will consider a proposed amendment to the Water Quality Control Plan for the Tulare Lake Basin to Remove the Municipal and Domestic Supply (MUN) and Agricultural Supply (AGR) Beneficial Use from Groundwater within a Horizontally and Vertically Delineated Area Underlying a Portion of the Southern Lost Hills Oilfield, and numerous NPDES and water quality issues. Click here for more information.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO