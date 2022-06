Ludington’s girls track team had a solid day at the Division 2 state finals with an eighth-place finish and 20 points. The meet was hosted by Forest Hills Eastern. Scoring for Ludington was senior RyAnn Rohrer. Rohrer took home two state titles in winning the shot put and discus. She threw the shot 41-11 and a personal-best 135-7 in the discus. Rohrer is committed to Calvin University for track and basketball.

MUSKEGON, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO