Loudoun County, VA

Momo Roadhouse & Grill opens next week in Loudoun

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new restaurant focusing on the cuisine of Nepal is planning to open next week in Loudoun County. The Roadhouse Momo & Grill will start a soft opening on Wednesday, June 15. As The Burn has been reporting, Roadhouse has taken over a vacant space in the Ashburn Village Shopping Center....

Tanuki Japanese Restaurant closes in Ashburn

A sushi restaurant in Ashburn has closed its doors for good. After five years in business, Tanuki Japanese Restaurant is no more. “Thank you so much and appreciate … your support … all these years,” read a message on the restaurant’s social media. Their last day was Sunday.
ASHBURN, VA
Staying in Tysons? These Are the Two New Lux Hotels You Should Choose From

The Archer Hotel and the Watermark Hotel are both sleek, stylish hotels that opened in McLean last fall with plenty of trendy amenities. They are located opposite each other on Dolley Madison Blvd. and are both walkable from the McLean Silver Line Metro Station – literally steps from each hotel, making sightseeing in DC easy.
TYSONS, VA
Update on OTC Bar & Grille in Olde Towne Gaithersburg

The OTC Bar & Grille in Olde Towne Gaithersburg has announced it is now hiring and will be opening this summer. OTC Bar & Grille is being opened by the owners of the Olde Towne Cafe at 226 E Diamond Ave, who have owned the business since 2000. It is located in the former Olde Towne Cafe restaurant space, as well as the adjacent space that was previously home to Diamond Drugs. Last year the owners knocked down the wall that separates the two locations to create the new restaurant/bar space.
Groundbreaking next week on huge new Ashburn Rec Center

It’s been a long time coming but shovel is going to meet dirt next week when the official groundbreaking is held for the future Ashburn Recreation and Community Center. The big moment will come next Thursday morning, June 16. It’s been over a year since The Burn last reported...
ASHBURN, VA
Pupatella’s Neapolitan pizza is landing in Springfield

Pupatella Neopolitan Pizza is preparing to bring its signature Neopolitan pizza to Springfield. The Arlington-based business plans to open up shop at Springfield Plaza, at 8434 Old Keene Mill Road, according to county permits. The Springfield location is one of several that Pupatella has in the works. A Mosaic District...
SPRINGFIELD, VA
What Happens When You Take Italy + Argentina? La Fiamma!

Alexandria, VA – You may have known Melina Pardo’s parents and their restaurant Paradiso on Franconia Rd. When they decided to retire, Melina and her husband Gonzalo, who she met at Paradiso, jumped at the opportunity to take over the restaurant and make it their own. You can taste the difference. Gonzalo is from Argentina and his influence is apparent in many of the traditional and new takes on menu items you have always loved.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Bear spotted casually walking around Arlington today

A bear was spotted walking around an Arlington neighborhood this morning, prompting a warning from animal control. The Animal Welfare League of Arlington said it confirmed a resident’s report of a young black bear roaming around, “likely… in his search for a new home habitat.”. “While bear...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Amazon Fresh Makes Progress at Upcoming Shady Grove Rd Location

It has been nearly two years since we first reported that Office Depot would be closing and that an Amazon grocery store would be taking its place back in September 2020. A few months later we found out it would be an Amazon Fresh grocery store, and today we stopped by and saw a lot of progress (photos below).
GAITHERSBURG, MD
Luxury of a Different Kind is Coming to Tysons

Tysons, Virginia, will soon welcome The Mather, a Life Plan Community with anticipated Phase 1 completion in 2024. The community is the latest offering by Mather, an 81-year-old not-for-profit organization dedicated to creating Ways to Age Well. “The Mather will offer apartment homes for those age 62+ and better with...
TYSONS, VA
A gorgeous custom built home has everything you could wish for.

The large open floor plan creates the perfect space for entertaining friends and family, or just lounging in front of the fireplace or the wrap around porches. Located just over the Loudoun County line into Clarke County. Lower Real Estate Taxes. The sellers have entertained over 60 people at one time in this home. This one-of-a-kind property features stained oak crown molding and wide plank oak hardwood flooring that was recently refinished. Large rooms include a large sunroom/living room, family room, dining room and an eat-in gourmet kitchen. The kitchen has full size side-by-side refrigerator and freezer. The Butler’s pantry expands a long hallway to the garage and the main floor laundry room. The spacious master suite includes vaulted ceilings and a walk-in closet. There are also four additional bedrooms on the second floor. Two of the second floor bedrooms are ensuite with full baths. For your convenience another full laundry room is available on the second floor. Via the forth second floor bedroom is access to the finished room above the 2-car garage. The finished basement completes this already large home with two additional offices, a home theatre with leather theatre chairs and a projection system, a game room, gym and full bathroom. The bar area has a rough-in for a wet bar sink if preferred. Outside offers a three-bay metal workshop and shed for the car or woodworking enthusiast. There is plenty of space for all of your projects! The landscaping include a peach tree, red bud tree, weeping cherry trees, Italian Pear tree. There are four separate heating and air systems, and an extra large water heater. High Speed Internet with All Points Broadband!
BERRYVILLE, VA
Shenandoah Rail Trail one step closer to becoming reality

BROADWAY, Va. (WHSV) - Last week the Virginia General Assembly passed a bipartisan state budget that included funding for the Shenandoah Rail Trail, a major recreation project that has been in the works since 2016. The proposed project comes from the Shenandoah Rail Trail Partnership, a group of localities and...
Amazon files application to build data center in Warrenton

Amazon has officially filed a land-use application with the town of Warrenton to build an approximately 33-acre data center facility east of Blackwell Road behind Country Chevrolet. In April, Walsh Colucci Lubeley & Walsh, a law firm based in Arlington, submitted a land-development application for a special-use permit on behalf...
WARRENTON, VA
Richest neighborhoods in Potomac-would you buy a home here?

(jonbilous/Adobe Stock Images) In 2020 the population of Potomac was clocked at 45,940. The average household income in Potomac is $254,008 with a poverty rate of 3.44%. The median rental costs in recent years come to $1,990 per month, and the median house value is $893,800. The median age in Potomac is 47.4 years, 45.7 years for males, and 49 years for females.
POTOMAC, MD
Pets in Need SoMD Dog of the Week: Banjo

Banjo is a blue and white male Pitbull (Staffordshire Bull Terrier) mix. He is approximately 4 years old. He has not been neutered but will be neutered and fully vetted upon adoption. If you’re interested in meeting this handsome guy, please email animalshelter@charlescountymd.gov. QUESTIONS or FOR MORE INFO: Tri-County Animal Shelter (TCAS) 6707 Animal Shelter […]
HUGHESVILLE, MD
Where’s Marty? Celebrating National Drive-In Movie Day At Bengies

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — On this date in 1956, if you were driving up Eastern Avenue just North of Martin State Airport, you would have seen this marquee: And today, in 2022, if you are driving up Eastern Avenue just North of Martin State Airport you will still see this marquee! Maryland’s last drive-in theater is still going strong after 66 years. It is still owned by the same family, and it still shows the best of Hollywood. Heck, Top Gun: Maverick just ended its run there, and the new Jurassic Park flick is starting its run at Bengies Drive-In on Thursday. Monday, June 6...
BALTIMORE, MD
Shooting at The Valley Mall in Hagerstown

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — There has been a shooting at The Valley Mall in Hagerstown, Maryland. Police tell WDVM that at around 6:26 p.m. one person was shot outside the Dick’s Sporting Goods, they have been taken to the hospital, and they have two suspects arrested. It is not known if the suspects knew the […]
HAGERSTOWN, MD
What Did You Say You Found In Little Hunting Creek?

Alexandria, VA – If you wanted to find shopping carts, bikes, an oxygen tank, and a radiator in one place, where would you look? Odds are not where they were actually found: dumped in Little Hunting Creek in Hyla Valley. Over 5,000 pounds of very assorted trash was recently...
ALEXANDRIA, VA

