Bowling alley burglary suspects' cases heading toward resolution

By Brian Kerhin, FOX 11 News
Fox11online.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The cases involving suspects in a business burglary both appear to be resolved short of trial. Andrew Krombholz and Jeremy Wondrachek are charged...

Daily Arrest Records - June 6 & 7, 2022

Brown County Arrest Records - Monday, June 6 & Tuesday, June 7, 2022. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
Two Manitowoc Men Accused of Theft Of Steel Appear For Bail Hearings

Bail is set at $10,000 recognizance each for two defendants accused of taking a large amount of steel from a Manitowoc business. 53-year-old Paul A. Hermann of Manitowoc is charged with two Counts of Felony Theft, while 26-year-old Austin K. Verselak is charged with One Count of Felony Theft. Police...
Woman sentenced for role in Fox Crossing drug house

OSHKOSH (WLUK) – Ashtyn Hale was sentenced to two years in prison for her role in operating a Fox Crossing drug house. Hale, 29, was previously convicted of maintaining a drug trafficking place, and possession with intent to deliver marijuana and psilocin. She was also placed on extended supervision for five years during Monday’s sentencing hearing by Winnebago County Judge LaKeisha Haase.
Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records

Gerald P. Czekala III, 44, Manitowoc, resisting or obstructing an officer, and bail jumping (2-counts) on 4/18/18, Guilty due to no contest plea, Defendant is sentenced to the Manitowoc County Jail for nine (9) months incarceration, on each count, concurrent and concurrent with the sentence defendant is presently serving. Defendant has 320 days sentence credit, time served. Court costs are converted to a civil judgment.
Oconto County sheriff's deputy shoots, kills person armed with knife

OCONTO COUNTY (WLUK) -- State investigators say an Oconto County sheriff's deputy shot and killed the passenger of a vehicle who was armed with a knife. The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating the incident. Dispatch received multiple 911 calls at 2:41 p.m. Wednesday about a...
Trial set for teen accused of stabbing Oshkosh West school resource officer

OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- The teen who allegedly stabbed a West High School police liaison officer is now scheduled to stand trial Jan. 23. Grant Fuhrman, 19, is charged with one count of attempted first-degree intentional homicide for the Dec. 3, 2019 incident. Prosecutors say Officer Mike Wissink shot Fuhrman after Fuhrman stabbed him. Students and staff evacuated, and classes were canceled for two days.
Woman charged with 4th OWI, driving 15mph on I-41

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A 47-year-old woman from Fond du Lac was arrested for Operating While Intoxicated (OWI) while driving northbound on Interstate 41. According to a release, a Wisconsin State Patrol Trooper received a driving complaint of a vehicle that was going 15 miles per hour on I-41.
WATCH: Domestic abuse suspected in Appleton deaths

While police won’t confirm domestic abuse was a factor, we’re told by reliable sources it’s part of the investigation. The report includes several recommendations, including police creating a gun violence reduction unit. Updated: 6 hours ago. The governor offered his condolences to the Roemer family.
Man arrested after firing shots and breaking into Manitowoc home

MANITOWOC (WLUK) -- An armed man was arrested after breaking into a Manitowoc home early Tuesday morning while the homeowners and their children were inside. Shortly after 2 a.m., dispatch received a report from a person who said a man was outside their home in the 2000 block of Johnston Drive, trying to break in.
Appleton deaths ruled murder-suicide

APPLETON (WLUK) -- The deaths of two people in Appleton were the result of a murder-suicide, police say. The bodies of Shannon Swanson, 35, and Mitchell Kounelis, 32, were found Monday night in a home in the 600 block of W. Third Street. The investigation showed that Kounelis shot and...
Missing teen from Outagamie County found safe

(WLUK) -- The Outagamie County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing and endangered teen who ran away from his Appleton group home over the weekend. Officials say 14-year-old Alex Radtke ran away on Saturday, June 4. He has several mental and behavioral health conditions which he takes prescribed medication for. He has not had his medications for several days and may be a threat to himself or others if approached.
SIZE MATTERS. Oshkosh, Wisconsin Meth Bust is BIG!

Well this one was a big one..."How big was it?" YAHOO. Let's start with the location, Oshkosh, Wisconsin. It's a nice sized area, roughly 67,000 people live there. So it's more than a post office and church in the downtown, town. So when if comes to this drug bust, a...
Appeals court rules against woman who tripped on Green Bay sidewalk

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A woman who tripped on a sidewalk, sued the city and lost, has now lost again before the court of appeals. In February 2018, Janice Klika lost her balance as she stepped on a crack in the sidewalk near the federal courthouse in Green Bay, where there was an approximately two-inch difference in elevation between two adjoining sidewalk sections. Klika then stumbled and fell, resulting in unspecified injuries.
Driver pleads no contest in crash that killed 3

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Abdi Ahmed was convicted Monday for a high-speed crash which killed three people, and will be sentenced Aug. 8. Ahmed pleaded no contest to three counts of second-degree reckless homicide for the June 28, 2020, Lombardi Avenue crash which killed Jessie Saldana, Sonia Gonzalez-Guillen and Sonia Gonzalez.
Appleton PD release more information on two that were found dead

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials with the Appleton Police Department provided more information on the two people that were found dead on June 6. According to the Appleton Police Department, the two people that were found dead on West Third Street were a 35-year-old woman and a 32-year-old man. The two reportedly shared the home together.
Police ask public for help in finding kayak thieves

KIMBERLY — Thieves have made off with two rental kayaks from Kimberly’s Sunset Park boat launch, and police are asking the public for help in getting them back. Kimberly recently added kayak rentals at boat launch for residents and visitors to use, but police sa, two kayaks were stolen from the park early Sunday morning.

