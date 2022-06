Welcome to the Detroit Evening Report, a daily round-up of news that city residents need to know. Gas prices continue to rise in Michigan, setting new records. AAA Michigan says the average price for a gallon of gas in Metro Detroit is $5.23. That’s up 9 cents from Monday and $2.14 more than a year ago. Analysts say high crude oil prices, the annual switch to summer blends of gasoline and higher demand by motorists have all worked together to raise prices. Consumers are complaining about the pain at the pump, as they pay more than ever to fuel their cars. It could cost as much as $150 to fill the tanks of some SUVs.

