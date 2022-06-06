ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Michael B. Jordan, Lori Harvey Reportedly Call It Quits After Over 1 Year Together

By Jazmin Tolliver
HuffPost
HuffPost
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SSb4c_0g2DS1lX00

The internet’s cutest couple, Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey , have closed the curtains on their relationship after dating for more than a year and a half.

The model’s father, Steve Harvey, confirmed the breakup on Monday’s episode of “The Steve Harvey Morning Show,” saying he was “Team Lori, 1,000%.” He didn’t offer much in the way of detail of why they ended their relationship, which started in November 2020.

Calling Jordan a “cool guy,” the host shared, “I’m pretty sure they’ll be fine. People break up all the time.”

Rumors began to surface on Saturday that Jordan and Lori Harvey broke up, and People verified the news the same day.

“Michael and Lori are both completely heartbroken,” a source close to the couple told People. “They still love each other.”

The source explained, “Michael matured a lot over the course of their relationship and was ready to commit for the long term. He let down his guard with her, opening up emotionally in a romantic relationship for the first time...They had great times together and brought out the best in each other.”

The stylish duo officially announced their relationship and became “ Instagram official ” in January of 2021. The two were not shy about sharing their love on social media and celebrated their first anniversary in November.

A month later, in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter , Jordan confessed his love for Harvey and expressed how the relationship positively influenced his life.

“Long story short, I think it’s just the timing of everything. It was the right time for me,” he said, smiling. “Yeah. I’m happy.”

“I finally found what love was,” the leading man added.

It appeared Harvey shared the same love for Jordan, telling the ladies of “ The Real ” back in September, “when you know, you know.”

“We just really balance each other,” Harvey said at the time. “I really do believe in the statement when they say, ‘When you know you know.’ And I think that really applies to our situation and we just have a really good time together.”

However, last month, Harvey was spotted solo in Cannes for the screening of “Final Cut (Coupez!)”, which sparked rumors that things were rocky between the pair.

Neither Jordan nor Harvey had publicly addressed the news as of Monday morning, but the SKN founder appears to have deleted all trace of Jordan’s presence from her Instagram after news of their split broke.

Photos of the two remain on Jordan’s Instagram page, including a tribute from March to their extravagant night at the Vanity Fair Oscar party.

On Sunday, Jordan was spotted﻿ at the 2022 NBA Finals in San Francisco with rapper Cordae.

Steve Harvey previously told the Ellen Show that he was happy for his daughter.

On Monday, the host noted the challenges of trying to have a successful relationship in the public eye.

“Look, as long as everybody can walk away in peace, be friends ... I ain’t heard nobody say they busted no windows or nothing,” he said. “As long as you don’t put your hands on my daughter, I don’t give a damn what you do.”

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 0

Related
E! News

Lori Harvey Returns to Instagram With Sexy Selfies After Michael B. Jordan Breakup

Watch: Michael B. Jordan & Lori Harvey SPLIT After 1 Year of Dating. It looks like Lori Harvey is ready for a hot girl summer. Following news that she and Michael B. Jordan have called it quits after more than a year of dating, the model took to Instagram Stories to share photos and videos of the white-hot number she wore to pal Kristen Noel Crawley's baby shower over the weekend. In several selfies, Lori rocked a cream-colored crop top paired with a long leopard print skirt.
CELEBRITIES
rolling out

Lori Harvey ripped by fans after posting her weight-loss strategy (video)

Socialite Lori Harvey is being pummeled with hate on social media after she published her stringent weight-loss diet that many fans called unhealthy, fake and unsafe. The stepdaughter of legendary comedian Steve Harvey normally doesn’t say much on social media, and this may make the 25-year-old Instagram star retreat even further from the public. That’s because many fans begged Harvey to reveal her successful weight-loss and workout strategy that enabled her to lose weight quickly. Yet, after Lori Harvey obliged her followers on TikTok by revealing her strict regimen, she was trounced on Twitter.
WEIGHT LOSS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael B Jordan
Person
Steve Harvey
Person
Lori Harvey
Elite Daily

The Reason Behind Michael And Lori’s Reported Breakup Is So Tough

I wish I could say it ain’t so, but it looks like Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey’s romance is really over after more than a year of dating. Though the duo has stayed silent on reports of a breakup, Lori scrubbed her Instagram of any sign of Michael. (I’m personally hoping that the photos are just archived and not lost forever, but I digress.) Following the split rumors, sources shared the reason behind Michael and Lori’s reported breakup, and it’s a toughie. (Elite Daily reached out to reps for Michael and Lori for comment on the reported breakup, but did not hear back in time for publication.)
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Hollywood R
E! News

Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi Are “Over the Moon” in New Maternity Photos

Watch: Bre Tiesi Dishes on Having Nick Cannon's 8th Child. Bre Tiesi and Nick Cannon are owning their baby glow. The duo, who are expecting a baby boy together, celebrated their little one on the way with sunset maternity photo shoot during their babymoon on the beach. In pictures taken by Josh Ryan, Bre can be seen showing off her showing off her baby bump in an orange bikini top and matching sarong skirt as she took a walk on the beach with Nick.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Jamie Foxx's Girlfriends Keep Getting Younger And Younger—Wait 'Til You See The 'Mystery Blonde' He's Dating Now!

Three years after calling quits with actress Katie Holmes, it looks like Jamie Foxx is dating someone new—and he’s not afraid to let the world know. According to a recent article published by People, the 54-year-old actor was spotted vacationing in the South of France with a mysterious, young woman. The two were seen getting cozy together onboard a yacht, and later on enjoying the time of their lives riding a jet ski on the French Riviera. Photos prove that the Soul actor and his female companion were in fact showing public displays of affection—with no hesitation.
CELEBRITIES
People

John Legend Says Loss of Son Jack 'Tested' Him and Chrissy Teigen: 'It Strengthened Our Resolve'

John Legend is continuing to open up about his grieving experience after the loss of his son Jack. In September 2020, Chrissy Teigen announced that she and Legend lost their son, Jack, in the middle of her pregnancy. The model wrote in an Instagram post at the time that they were "shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we've never felt before."
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

Elvis’ Granddaughter Riley Keough Stuns In Blue Skirt At The 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards

Riley Keough, 33, made a special appearance at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards on June 5. The actress came on stage and presented a sneak peek at Elvis, the upcoming biopic film centered on Riley’s late grandfather Elvis Presley, played by Austin Butler. Riley looked gorgeous in a sheer blue skirt and pink leather tube top as she introduced the glimpse of Baz Luhrmann‘s highly-anticipated movie.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Page Six

Is this Lilibet’s birthday cake? Harry, Meghan’s wedding baker shares photos

Fans think they’ve tracked down the cake from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s daughter Lilibet’s first birthday Saturday. Claire Ptak, who baked the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s wedding cake in May 2018, posted an Instagram photo Sunday of a pink-frosted dessert, captioned with a white heart emoji. The cake was covered in peonies, which are notably Markle’s favorite flower. While Ptak’s Instagram followers took to the comments section to ask whether the treat was for Lili, the baker, 43, has yet to respond. Ptak set tongues wagging again Monday when she showed another cake with a similar design. “Frilly,” she captioned the snap. “👀 Fri-lili?!”...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Janet Jackson Makes Surprise Appearance At BMMAs To Present Icon Award To Mary J. Blige

The 2022 Billboard Music Awards were star-studded this year — and this one moment got everyone talking: Janet Jackson made a surprise appearance to present the Icon Award to her friend Mary J. Blige! The “Feedback” singer wore a deconstructed tuxedo look by Thom Browne, consisting of a tie, cropped jacket and skirt. Janet herself took home the Icon Award in 2018. Notably, the award has only been given out 11 times.
LAS VEGAS, NV
hotnewhiphop.com

D.L. Hughley Hits Back At Mo'Nique Again: "Now I Know What Tyler Perry Knows"

The ongoing spat between D.L. Hughley and Mo'Nique caused mayhem over the weekend as social media users refreshed their timelines to get the latest. As the story goes, the two comedy icons were performing together in Detroit but it seems as if there was some sort of dispute over who was headlining the show. A clip of Mo'Nique taking to the stage to berate Hughley went viral, and he responded by questioning why she had a problem with him if she was upset over her contract.
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

Kanye West Has Reportedly Signed Another Big Athlete

As Kanye West continues to expand his endeavors beyond music and fashion, his latest venture, Donda Sports, signed another big name, according to TMZ. With Front Office Sports reporting, "In the last 48 hours, Kanye West and Donda Sports have signed both Aaron Donald and Jaylen Brown," via the Hollywood outlet.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey’s Relationship Timeline

While Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey weren’t shy about hiding their love for each other during their romance, the twosome called it quits less than two years into their relationship. The model confirmed her relationship with the Black Panther actor in January 2021 with a pair of tagged photos on Instagram. At the time, the Friday Night […]
CELEBRITIES
HuffPost

HuffPost

73K+
Followers
4K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy