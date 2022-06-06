ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Book about Western Kentucky politics earns history award

By Jennifer P. Brown
Hoptown Chronicle
Hoptown Chronicle
 4 days ago

When the Kentucky Historical Society presented awards during Kentucky History Day on June 4 in Frankfort, the Hopkinsville museum wasn’t the only honoree from Western Kentucky.

Historian George Humphreys’ book, “The Fall of Kentucky’s Rock: Western Kentucky Democratic Politics Since the New Deal,” earned a publication award from KHS. It was presented to a representative of the University Press of Kentucky on behalf of Humphreys.

“The Fall of Kentucky’s Rock” fills a significant void in the state’s history which has too often overlooked Western Kentucky’s importance to the state’s history,” the author said in a press release. “Readers may be surprised to learn that the region was home to seven governors who served a total of eight full terms from 1931 to 1979.”

Humphreys is a former director of Madisonville Community College campus in Muhlenberg County. He resides in Drakesboro.

The book “explores the area’s political transformation from a solid Democratic voting block to a conservative stronghold by examining how developments in agriculture, the diversification of the economy, and civil rights movement affected the region,” WKMS reported for a story shortly after the book was published in January.

This is an independent, nonprofit news outlet that explores what's working, what's not and what's next in Hopkinsville's downtown district, where there are new signs of life and purpose following decades of decline from its heyday as the town's business and cultural center.

