Changes coming to Pennsylvania Turnpike tolling payments

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission has partnered with the KUBRA Cash Payment Network in order to provide customers with the ability to use cash to pay their Toll By Plate invoices or add funds to their E-ZPass accounts.

Customers who want to pay via cash can select the “pay” option when accessing their account online or via the PA TOLL PAY app. Then, a list of participating retailers near the customer will display. After generating a pay slip, the customer can then stop at one of the retail locations to make a toll payment in cash.

The new options will be available at more than 70,000 retail locations within KUBRA’s nationwide network.

“We are pleased to offer our customers yet another way to pay. This new KUBRA option provides anyone who wishes to travel the PA Turnpike a way to pay tolls with cash at a nearby retailer,” explained PA Turnpike CEO Mark Compton. “Many travelers already visit these local drug, convenience, or discount stores, and now they can pay a PA Toll By Plate invoice or replenish their E-ZPass accounts while there.”

The participating retailers include:

7-Eleven

CVS

Dollar General

Duane Reade

Family Dollar

GoMart, Inc.

Kum & Go

Kwik Trip

Pilot Travel Center

Royal Farms

Rutter’s

Sheetz

Speedway

Stop & Go

Stripes

TravelCenters of America

Walgreens

To learn more about the KUBRA payment program and find retailer updates, click here .

