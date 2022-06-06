ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Changes coming to Pennsylvania Turnpike tolling payments

By Lauren Rude
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WljoI_0g2DRl7n00

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission has partnered with the KUBRA Cash Payment Network in order to provide customers with the ability to use cash to pay their Toll By Plate invoices or add funds to their E-ZPass accounts.

Customers who want to pay via cash can select the “pay” option when accessing their account online or via the PA TOLL PAY app. Then, a list of participating retailers near the customer will display. After generating a pay slip, the customer can then stop at one of the retail locations to make a toll payment in cash.

Pennsylvania House passes bill for E-Z Pass toll changes, increased penalties

The new options will be available at more than 70,000 retail locations within KUBRA’s nationwide network.

“We are pleased to offer our customers yet another way to pay. This new KUBRA option provides anyone who wishes to travel the PA Turnpike a way to pay tolls with cash at a nearby retailer,” explained PA Turnpike CEO Mark Compton. “Many travelers already visit these local drug, convenience, or discount stores, and now they can pay a PA Toll By Plate invoice or replenish their E-ZPass accounts while there.”

The participating retailers include:

  • 7-Eleven
  • CVS
  • Dollar General
  • Duane Reade
  • Family Dollar
  • GoMart, Inc.
  • Kum & Go
  • Kwik Trip
  • Pilot Travel Center
  • Royal Farms
  • Rutter’s
  • Sheetz
  • Speedway
  • Stop & Go
  • Stripes
  • TravelCenters of America
  • Walgreens

To learn more about the KUBRA payment program and find retailer updates, click here .

Pennsylvania Rep. Dowling facing potential DUI charges after weekend crash

SOUTH UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Representative Matthew Dowling (R-Fayette/Somerset) is facing potential charges for Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol/Controlled Substance after a weekend crash in Fayette County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, Dowling “appeared to be manifestly under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance at the time of the […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
