ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucks County, PA

Delaware Canal State Park Towpath Named Pa.’s 2022 Trail of the Year

BUCKSCO.Today
BUCKSCO.Today
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01DTjT_0g2DRd3z00
The towpath aside the Delaware Canal in Bucks County has been named the state's 2022 Trail of the Year.Image via Friends of the Delaware Canal at Facebook.

Pa.’s Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DNPR) has named Delaware Canal State Park Towpath its 2022 Trail of the Year.

The distinction recognizes its multigenerational appeal — past, present, and future — for outdoor recreation.

Cindy Adams Dunn, Secretary of the PA DCNR, called the trail “a gem.” She expressed her hope that the honorific will generate even more interest in the appealing and historic county asset.

The Delaware Canal runs almost 60-miles from Easton to Bristol and still features its original locks and aqueducts.

In the mid-1800s, it was a commercial-industrial necessity. Mules pulled boats transporting coal, lumber, building stone, lime, and produce. In 1978, the route was designated a National Historic Landmark.

The 2022 Trail of the Year announcement came via the Friends of the Delaware Canal (Friends), its nonprofit stewardship organization.

Michael Ginder, Executive Director of the Friends, commented, “The towpath has so much to offer with a rich history and has seen an increase in visitors the past couple of years as more and more individuals spend time outdoors.

“The Trail of the Year recognition will allow the Friends to build on that increased visitor momentum as well as bolster the work we do to ensure the towpath trail is usable over its entire length,” he concluded.

More about The Friends of the Delaware Canal is online.

Comments / 0

Related
BUCKSCO.Today

William Penn Foundation Funds Bucks County Effort to Promote, Protect Pleasant Pathways

William Penn Foundation grants will keep the suburban network of trails growing and well maintained.Image via The Circuit Trails at Facebook. The William Penn Foundation has awarded $5.9 million in grants to help extend the Greater Philadelphia Circuit Trails network. More than $1 million of the investment is earmarked for projects in the four collar counties, writes Frank Kummer for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Gregory Vellner

Hunters Aplenty at Tyler State Park

NEWTOWN, Pa. -- While a decline in the number of Pennsylvania hunters has raised concern about managing deer population, there currently is no shortage of those hoping to pursue the “dense” number of whitetails at Tyler State Park here in the Philadelphia suburbs.
NEWTOWN, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bristol, PA
State
Delaware State
Bucks County, PA
Government
City
Easton, PA
Bucks County, PA
Lifestyle
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
Local
Pennsylvania Government
County
Bucks County, PA
Travel Maven

Easy Hikes for Beginners in Pennsylvania

You don’t always have to endure a ten-mile trek to enjoy some incredible views. Pennsylvania offers plenty of scenic spots that aren’t too difficult to reach. These beginner-friendly hikes feature shorter distances at moderate elevations perfect for families or those looking to take a shorter hike that doesn't require a ton of effort.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
BUCKSCO.Today

Making Scents of Spring’s Bounty: Peace Valley Lavender Farm in Doylestown

Peace Valley Lavender Farm, Doylestown.Image via Denise Lafferty Yorkiemom at Peace Valley Lavender Farm, Facebook. For centuries, lavender has been harvested for medicinal purposes. Its restorative powers are considered to relieve common maladies from blemishes to insomnia. But its most beneficial aspect may result from a low-stress, fresh-air afternoon harvesting it, as PHL17’s Alex Butler found out at Doylestown’s Peace Valley Lavender Farm.
DOYLESTOWN, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cindy Adams
BUCKSCO.Today

Standardized Test Results Propel Bucks County School Districts to Statewide Best-of List

Two Bucks County School Districts did well in a 2022 statewide assessment of standardized test results.Image via Anastasia Shuraeva at Pexels. Two Bucks County school districts made the 2022 list of best educational environments across Pa. The analysis — done by the Pittsburgh Business Times — assessed standardized test scores. Ryan Mulligan reported the findings for the Philadelphia Business Journal, PBT‘s sister publication.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Cape Gazette

Original MV Cape Henlopen participated in D-Day

The Cape May-Lewes Ferry has transported more than 45 million passengers across the Delaware Bay since its maiden voyage July 1, 1964. The MV Cape Henlopen, the fleet’s first motor vessel, was a converted naval vessel from World War II that participated in the D-Day invasion at Normandy as a landing craft. Built in 1943 by the Jeffersonville Boat and Machine Company in Jeffersonville, Ind., the vessel crossed the Atlantic to the United Kingdom in April 1944. Much like what was depicted in the Tom Hanks film “Greyhound,” the journey was harrowing, as the 64-ship convoy encountered poor weather conditions and unseen German U-boats that sank four ships. On June 6, 1944, the ship transported soldiers to Omaha Beach eight hours after the initial assault. The vessel returned to the U.S. in June 1945 to prepare for service in the Pacific, but Japan’s surrender canceled plans. The ship was placed out of commission in July 1946, sitting inactive until it was sold to the Chesapeake Bay Ferry District in Norfolk, Va., in 1960, and renamed MV Virginia Beach. Just a few years later, it was resold to Delaware River and Bay Authority and renamed MV Cape Henlopen. Cross Sound Ferry purchased the MV Cape Henlopen in 1983, and it continues to operate between New London, Conn., and Long Island, N.Y., today.
LEWES, DE
Town Square LIVE News

Oysters, burgers, brews among new Delaware beach eats

  Forget the ocean. Many visitors come to Delaware’s coast for the beach eats— and with good reason. The concepts cover the gamut, from smashed burgers to samosas. What’s more, the culinary action is no longer confined to the beach as development continues along Route 1 and toward the inland bays. If you’re headed to the beach this summer, here ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canal Park#Trail#Dnpr#The Pa Dcnr
Travel Maven

The 10 Best Farmers' Markets in Pennsylvania

The summer is a great time to support local farmers and eat locally by planning a visit to your nearby farmers' market. Though there are so many farmers' markets to explore throughout Pennsylvania, there are some that truly go above and beyond. From huge selections of produce and artisan goods to food trucks and more, these 10 farmers' markets are definitely worth a visit.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
Daily Voice

PA Boater Has Close Encounter With Great White Shark In NJ (VIDEO)

A great white shark was spotted off the coast of Sea Isle City, and a boater caught it all on video. Jim Piazza of Media, Pennsylvania, posted the footage to Facebook. "Look at this monster. Get, get, get away,'' Piazza says on the video to his son, Jayden, who was near the edge of the 23-foot boat. "He was a big shark."
MEDIA, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

Philly Transportation Officials Seek to Fix Bucks County Access Route That’s Been Trouble Since the 1950s

The Roosevelt Boulevard, whose high-speed multi-lane conditions routinely make it a challenge for drivers and pedestrians.Image via CBS Philly at YouTube. Like many Phila. highways, the Roosevelt Boulevard (Rte. 13/Rte. 1) was never meant to do what it is now doing daily. The highway, opened in 1914, once merely connected Broad Street with Torresdale. Now, however, its stretch into Feasterville-Trevose must accommodate thousands of drivers and pedestrians. Claudia Lauer reported the situation in the Los Angeles Times.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

BUCKSCO.Today

Bucks County, PA
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
638K+
Views
ABOUT

BUCKSCO.Today is a new and unique journal sharing positive, upbeat news and content about Bucks County, PA's businesses, economic development, community, and culture. BUCKSCO.Today operates differently from traditional media outlets such as publishing original content in a blog-style form, summarized and curated news or information from other news and media outlets, and partners with local businesses and organizations to turn their news into stories. BUCKSO.Today is the ideal publication to follow and consume if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits Bucks County.

 https://bucksco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy