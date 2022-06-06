Ben Terry Benefit In Lake Charles Raised Over 150K!

Back by popular demand is the 2022 Coushatta Pow Wow taking place Friday, June 10, and Saturday, June 11 at the Coushatta Casino Resort Pavilion (777 Coushatta Drive. Head to Kinder, LA for a weekend of Native American tradition, culture, celebration, and delicious food. Now in its 25th year, the Coushatta Tribe will perform a Pow Wow and treat you to an incredible ceremony featuring dancing and singing! This 2-day family-friendly event also includes tasty Native American dishes, tacos, fried bread, and candies. Come out for a unique shopping experience with the opportunity to see and buy goods at a real-life Trader's Market.
