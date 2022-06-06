ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

Ben Terry Benefit In Lake Charles Raised Over 150K!

By Gina Cook
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

KPLC TV Meteorologists Ben Terry sends a shout-out to everyone who turned out in support of him and his battle against stage 3 colon cancer. He is fighting and encouraged to fight even harder after this weekend's benefit event in his honor. Terry...

cajunradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

1st Holly Beach Crab Festival Set For This Weekend June 10-12

The first-ever Holly Beach Crab festival is taking place this weekend in Holly Beach, Louisiana, from June 10th through June 12th, 2022. It will be located at 2412 Heron Street in Cameron, La, and will run for three straight days. It will feature local vendors, crab cook-off, crab races, crab bingo, food trucks, bouncy super slides, live music, and more!
CAMERON, LA
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

The 2022 Lake Charles St. Jude Dream Home Tickets On Sale Now!

Who wants to win a brand new, mind-blowingly gorgeous home, thousands of dollars in other prizes, and a chance to help the children at St. Jude Research Hospital at the same time? The hottest tickets on the planet are the St. Jude Dream Home 2022 Giveaway in Lake Charles, LA on sale now! For $100.00 per ticket, you can try your luck at winning the 3,400sq foot, two-story 4-bed, 3.5 half bath home, valued at $600,000.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

SWLA Hot Air Balloon Festival Benefits Reins Of Hope Lake Charles

This weekend make plans to attend the SWLA Hot Air Balloon & Kite Festival 2022 on Friday, June 10 from 5 pm - 11:30 pm, and Saturday, June 11 From 4 pm - 11:30 pm. It's all going down at a new, The Stables at Le Bocage located at 4550 S Park Rd Lake Charles, LA 70607. If you haven't gotten a ticket yet, skip the lines and save $5/ticket when you purchase them online! Go get yours today, online at swlaballoonfest.com To schedule a private hot air balloon ride click HERE.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lake Charles#Charity#Kplc
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

Don’t Miss The 25th Annual Coushatta Pow Wow

Back by popular demand is the 2022 Coushatta Pow Wow taking place Friday, June 10, and Saturday, June 11 at the Coushatta Casino Resort Pavilion (777 Coushatta Drive. Head to Kinder, LA for a weekend of Native American tradition, culture, celebration, and delicious food. Now in its 25th year, the Coushatta Tribe will perform a Pow Wow and treat you to an incredible ceremony featuring dancing and singing! This 2-day family-friendly event also includes tasty Native American dishes, tacos, fried bread, and candies. Come out for a unique shopping experience with the opportunity to see and buy goods at a real-life Trader's Market.
KINDER, LA
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

SWLA Hot Air Balloon Festival This Weekend In Lake Charles

Looking for something to do this weekend in Lake Charles? Get ready for the Southwest Louisiana Hot Air Balloon Festival is taking place this weekend In Lake Charles. The festival starts on Friday, June 10th, and runs through Saturday, June 11th in South Lake Charles. The festival will take place this year at The Stables at Le Bocage located at 4550 South Park Road in Lake Charles, La.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

DeQuincy Celebrates as New Pizza Place is Announced

Now, before I begin, I might need a bit of help on this one. I don't know much about the area of DeQuincy, except for the Railroad Museum and the Festival grounds. I do believe I have seen this old gas station passing it on the road, but it's been a minute since I have been up there. However, when it comes to food and new places to eat, I will celebrate it as much as an actual local resident would. Plus, unlike Lake Charles, IT'S NOT A MEXICAN RESTAURANT COMING TO THE CITY. That's something to celebrate on its own.
DEQUINCY, LA
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

K-Bons Closing After This Weekend: Gets Name Change

This weekend will be the final weekend for the place we all know as K-Bon's. The restaurant that sits right on the border of Lake Charles and Iowa announced that it will be closing its doors after this weekend. Monday it will reopen with a new name and under new ownership.
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

Starks Man Catches Shark Near 210 in Lake Charles

First and foremost, I am no "shark-ologist". I could have researched and found out exactly what kind it is, but even looking at the comments about what type of shark it is, no one could actually agree. We can agree, that this is 100% of the shark family, but in my opinion, it's a Bull Shark.
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

Things To Know For Ben Terry Benefit This Saturday June 4

Coming up this Saturday in Lake Charles is the Ben terry Benefit with live music, food, and a huge auction inside the Burton Coliseum. The benefit is to help our local weatherman Ben Terry with medical expenses as he is fighting colon cancer for the second time and a portion of the proceeds will also go to the American Cancer Society of Southwest Louisiana.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

CPSB To Host 2-Day Job Fair June 14 Through 15

The Calcasieu Parish School Board (CPSB) is going all out to build excitement and get the word out about their upcoming 2-day job fair event. As teachers and members of the administration retire it's a great opportunity for the school board to diversify and hire fresh teaching talent eager to make a difference in the community. The job fair will take place over the course of 2 days with a variety of positions, at several schools in the district available.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

A New Cottage Shop is Now Open On Alamo in Lake Charles

I remember a time, a very long time ago, when my mother would drag me to the "Cottage Shops" on Alamo Street. I truly feel those shops are the reason that I, being a 39-year-old man, still puts my hands in my pockets to "not touch anything" when in stores like those. I do remember there being a Louisiana Market store over there that sold coffee, and we would get ALL the free samples.
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

Fun With Fideaux Is Back At The Calcasieu Parish Library

Fun with Fideaux is a big hit with children and adults alike in SWLA. To everyone's delight, KPLC reports the Calcasieu Parish Library is gearing up for another four-legged reading adventure. This is just one of the many cool Summer Reading Programs offered to kids and their families while they enjoy a break from school. Matter of fact, there are a ton of entertaining family-friendly events lined up all month long. Just check out the June 2022 Summer Reading Schedule for more details.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

Men Of God Present ‘Live In Peace’ A Youth Outreach Event

Who is responsible for public safety? What should we expect from the police and city officials? And what does it mean to invest in safety beyond policing? All of us are responsible for public safety actually. The authorities and city officials are responsible for upholding the law and responding to violent incidents, but many times are pulled in other directions of enforcement like de-escalating discipline issues at schools or treating overdoses that they can only do so much.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

Lake Charles, LA
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
242K+
Views
ABOUT

Cajun Radio plays the best Cajun music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://cajunradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy