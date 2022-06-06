Safeway employee shot and killed inside California store

Contra Costa County Sheriff David Livingston won re-election Tuesday, defeating Richmond Police Officer Benjamin Therriault with a little more than 61 percent of the vote in the race, according to unofficial county election results. Livingston, who has held the post since 2010, won fairly easily despite publicly feuding with Contra...
33 Tehama, San Francisco. (Google Street View) Hundreds of residents of a luxury downtown San Francisco apartment building, 33 Tehama, were evacuated with a moment's notice from their homes on Friday after a burst water pipe flooded all 35 floors of the building.
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A California federal judge on Monday sentenced the Mexican man acquitted of murder in the 2015 shooting death of a woman on a San Francisco pier to the seven years he's already spent in jail — bringing to a legal close the case that ignited a national firestorm over immigration, crime and sanctuary cities.
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Democrats on Wednesday braced for renewed Republican attacks on their management of crime across the U.S. after residents in San Francisco voted overwhelmingly to recall the city's progressive district attorney, suggesting that even the party's most loyal supporters are frustrated with the way in which violence and social problems are being addressed.
Contra Costa County District Attorney Diana Becton won re-election Tuesday, defeating county prosecutor Mary Knox with 56 percent of the vote. Becton was a retired county Superior Court judge when the Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors appointed her to fill the role vacated by former District Attorney Mark Peterson after he resigned in 2017. Becton was then elected to the post in 2018.
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco residents voted overwhelmingly Tuesday to recall progressive District Attorney Chesa Boudin following a heated campaign that captivated the country and bitterly divided Democrats over crime, policing and public safety reform in the famously liberal city. Recall proponents cheered the results at a victory...
SAN FRANCISCO - Chesa Boudin ducked into the Lucky Pork Store, established in 1949, seeking some help. The district attorney is in trouble. On Tuesday, he faces a recall election a little more than halfway into his first term, one shaped by the pandemic and a sense among this city's often fearful, always frustrated residents that his approach to prosecution is too lax for the times.
SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) Aa $400 million bond for the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency for street and transit improvements in the city appears to not have enough votes to pass, based on the latest unofficial results from Tuesday's election. Proposition A received a little over 63 percent approval, below the...
