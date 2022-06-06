ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Cottage Rehab & Sports Medicine is Now Advanced Rehab & Sports Medicine

Cover picture for the articleWith the closure of Cottage Hospital, the Cottage Rehab & Sports Medicine physical therapy clinics located in Galesburg and Monmouth, Illinois have rebranded to Advanced Rehab & Sports Medicine effective today. Established in 2001 as a joint venture between Advanced Rehab and...

hoiabc.com

Six local nursing homes fined for improper care

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Six local nursing homes are facing fines for various forms of improper care and conduct. Those six facilities were apart of a greater number of homes statewide facing violations. None of the Peoria-area homes face violations that directly resulted in the death of a resident, but their violations are considered to have likely caused death or great bodily injury and harm.
PEORIA, IL
Local 4 WHBF

State announces nursing home violators

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced it has posted the 2022 Quarterly Report of Nursing Home Violators on its website. The report, which can be seen here, contains additional information about each of the violations. The facilities listed in the report were cited with type “AA,” “A” or “B” violations of the Nursing […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Central Illinois care facilities fined for violations

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced it has posted the 2022 Quarterly Report of Nursing Home Violators on the IDPH website. According to officials, several facilities in central Illinois were among the nursing homes that were cited with type “A” violations of the Nursing Home Care Act and processed between January […]
ILLINOIS STATE
977wmoi.com

Leroy E. “Butch” Lathrop

Leroy E. “Butch” Lathrop, 82, of Monmouth, IL passed away at 12:20 pm, Monday, June 6, 2022 at his home. Butch was born February 26, 1940 in Monmouth, IL the son of Fred and I. Rose (Van Draska) Lathrop. He was raised and educated in Monmouth, attending Monmouth High School.
MONMOUTH, IL
khqa.com

Quincy firefighter dies in an accident on vacation

QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — The Quincy Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of their own. Firefighter and paramedic Steve Pezzella died in an accident during a family vacation, the department said. Firefighter Pezzella was hired on July 28th, 2008 and has been an incredible asset to the...
QUINCY, IL
newschannel20.com

Brother James Court closing after 47 years

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Brother James Court is closing its doors for good after 47 years of serving the community. The president of the Brother James Court Board says the closure is due to the difficulty in finding qualified staff to care for residents, the COVID-19 pandemic, finances, and the remote location of the building.
Indy100

Worker split in half during Illinois molten iron foundry disaster

An Illinois foundry worker died instantly when he tripped into a 2,600-degrees Fahrenheit molten iron crucible. Steven Dierkes, 39, was in the first week of his new job at Caterpillar Mapleton Foundry when the tragic accident happened. Local authorities were called to the scene at 10am on Thursday (2 June).Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood ruled out foul play, adding that the matter is under investigation by the sheriff’s office and occupational safety and health administration, reported Peoria Journal Star. An anonymous worker under the pseudonym 'Ron' told the World Socialist Web Site (WSWS) that Dierkes "was taking a sample of...
ILLINOIS STATE
WAND TV

Peoria man killed in accident at Caterpillar foundry

PEORIA, Ill. (WAND) - A Peoria man was killed in a recent industrial accident at the Mapleton Caterpillar foundry. According to investigators, 39-year-old Steven Dierkes accidentally fell into a crucible when he was working near it. He was instantly killed. The Peoria County coroner's office, along with the Peoria County...
PEORIA, IL
Q985

Boaters Surprised By Unique Floating ‘Ship’ On The Rock River In Illinois

It was a high-70s afternoon on Sunday, June 5, 2022, when boats started making their way to a sandbar on the Rock River. This particular sandbar rests between Byron and Oregon, Illinois just southwest of He-Leo Two Rivers Preserve. It's a popular spot for boats and pontoons to anchor for a few hours of fun.
wdbr.com

Nursing home cited for violations.

The Illinois Department of Public Health has posted the 2022 Quarterly Report of Nursing Home Violators. In it local Arcadia Care Auburn, a 70-bed skilled care facility in Auburn, was fined $25,000 for failing to assess fall risks and failing to prevent falls for three patients. Arcadia Care was also...
ILLINOIS STATE
977wmoi.com

OSF Holy Family’s Redesigned Emergency Department Now Open

As of 6 am this morning, the newly redesigned emergency department at OSF HealthCare Holy Family Medical Center in Monmouth is officially open to the community and patients. The new expanded ED is now more than 10,000 square feet and Director of Philanthropy, Stephanie Hilton, shares what can be expected when walking through the doors:
MONMOUTH, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Washington Goodwill temporarily closes

WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A staffing shortage has caused a temporary closure at the Washington Goodwill. In a statement, CEO Don Johnson said most staff members from the Washington location is currently working at the East Peoria store. However, several other employees are still at the Washington location, where they continue to sort through donations.
WASHINGTON, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Electric prices spiking in East Peoria

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Another Central Illinois city is warning of spiking electricity prices Wednesday after losing its electricity aggregation deal. According to a press release from the City of East Peoria, spiking prices and supply shortages are the reason the city could not secure a contract for the aggregation program.
977wmoi.com

Florence M. ” Flo ” Stewart

Florence M. ” Flo ” Stewart, age 82, of Gladstone, passed away Thursday, June 2, 2022 at her home in Gladstone, IL. Florence was born May 28, 1940 in Burlington, Iowa and is the daughter of Earl and Grace Bielser Seitz. Florence was raised in Gladstone where she attended local schools and G & O High School. Flo married her sweetheart Richard “Tex” Stewart on December 14, 1957 in Gladstone, Illinois. He preceded her in death on December 24, 2021. Florence began working at Sylvania in Burlington, Iowa. She later worked for Community School District #115 as a school bus driver and custodian, and retired after twenty-five years in 1996. Florence also has been an EMT for forty years working with the Gladstone Ambulance Service. She also has run a day care for many of the children in the Gladstone community. She loved them all. She enjoyed being with her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Everyone loved ” Grammy Flo ” She went to watch her kids play in their sporting events, in band, and in dance. She loved to party and watch Dr. Phil on the television. Flo is survived by her four children, Mary “Petie” and Wendell Parsons of Gladstone, Illinois and Laura and John Anderson of Taylor Ridge, Illinois. She has two sons, Fred and Brenda Stewart and David and Lori Stewart, both of Gladstone. She has eight grandchildren, Brian Stewart and Angie of Monmouth, Justin Parsons and Megan of Biggsville, Andy Stewart and Jessica of Canton, Lindsay Anderson and Lukas Skaala of Eldridge, IA, Brandi Walker and Brad of Washington, IA, Ashley Stewart and Kaleb Gemmell of Gladstone, IL, Alissa Anderson and Cory Klepp of Rock Island, IL, and Megan Anderson and Caleb Smith of Rock Island,IL. She has six great grandchildren, Caitlyn Stewart, Chance Stewart, and Carly Stewart, Marshall Parsons, and Sherri and Lucas Stewart. Her brother survive, Earl and Daisey Seitz of Gladstone, Illinois and sister, Marge and Mike Curry of Nashville, Illinois. As Florence would call her, Special Daughter, Carol and Scott Henry, Kailee, Kaisey, and Kaydie of Biggsville, Illinois. She also has several nieces and nephews. Preceding her in death are her parents, husband Richard “Tex”, her in laws, Fred and Lucile Kisler, her brothers, Dwight Seitz and Lawrence Seitz, and her sisters, Virginia Law and Shirley Link.
GLADSTONE, IL
aroundptown.com

Tampico Native Named Princeton Chief

Submitted by Beth Etheridge, photo courtesy Princeton Fire Dept. Tampico native, Scott J Etheridge was recently sworn in as Chief of the Princeton Fire Department before the Princeton city council, family and friends. Scott is a third generation firefighter, preceded by his grandfather, Gail Etheridge and his father, Randy, both...
TAMPICO, IL
hoiabc.com

Central Illinois energy rates to double, stick around for a year

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Central Illinois consumers will pay double for energy starting this month, as a deal mitigating costs for many communities expires, with no new contract in sight. Communities like Peoria, Morton and East Peoria all participate in municipal aggregation programs. They will all see rates...
PEORIA, IL
Local 4 WHBF

Mediacom network fiber transfer impacts IA customers during pre-dawn hours June 9

Mediacom Communications is scheduled to disconnect network fiber attached to the old I-74 bridge and activate temporary fiber transport lines recently placed on the newly built I-74 bridge. As a result of the line transfer, Mediacom services will be temporarily unavailable to Iowa customers in Scott, Clinton and Jackson counties during pre-dawn hours on Thursday, […]
SCOTT COUNTY, IA

