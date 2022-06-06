ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson Davis Parish, LA

Louisiana man killed in hit-and-run while biking

By Abigail Jones
 2 days ago

A 73-year-old Welsh man was biking on La. Hwy 1126 near Farm Supply Road in Jefferson Davis Parish Monday morning when he was hit from behind by an SUV. He did not survive, and the SUV fled the scene.

