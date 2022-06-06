Louisiana man killed in hit-and-run while biking

Louisiana Authorities Searching for Hit-and-Run Driver that Struck and Killed Bicyclist on LA 1126. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported that on June 6, 2022, at approximately 8:30 a.m., LSP Troop D was notified of a fatal hit and run involving a bicyclist on LA Hwy 1126 just west of Farm Supply Road in Jefferson Davis Parish. Jerry W. Hughes, 73, of Welsh, died in the crash. Hughes was riding his bicycle east on LA 1126 when he was struck from behind by a vehicle traveling east. After colliding with Hughes, the vehicle fled the scene.

