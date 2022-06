BOSTON -- The Celtics still have not lost two straight during the postseason, and now they own a 2-1 lead in the NBA Finals. Boston beat the Golden State Warriors, 116-100, in Game 3 on Wednesday night at TD Garden.Boston's star trio of Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, and Marcus Smart led the way for the C's. Brown led the three with 27 points and nine rebounds, scoring 22 of those points before halftime. Tatum struggled to start but picked it up in the second half, finishing with 26 points off 9-for-23 shooting to go with nine assists. Smart was up...

BOSTON, MA ・ 11 HOURS AGO