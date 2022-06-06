ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Source of the Spring

Miss Toya’s Creole House “30 Days Away” From Opening

By Source of the Spring Staff
 2 days ago
The debut of Miss Toya’s Creole House in Downtown Silver Spring is “30 days away” from opening, according to a post on Miskiri Hospitality Group’s Instagram account. We reported last September that Jeffeary Miskiri, who founded Miskiri Hospitality Group in 2021, will be opening Miss Toya’s Creole House in the space...

Silver Spring, MD
