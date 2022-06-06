ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

UPDATE: Lanes clear following Monday I-480 crash

By Zoey Muessel
KMTV 3 News Now
KMTV 3 News Now
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WBebk_0g2DOvF600

Update 6:51 p.m.

The Nebraska DOT is reporting that the lanes are now clear on I-480.

Previous:
If you are planning on traveling on the interstate Monday afternoon, be ready for some slowdowns.

I-80 eastbound to I-480 northbound is currently closed.

A crash on I-480 northbound at Martha Street is blocking four lanes. Officials are asking for everyone to take an alternate route.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox .

Comments / 2

Related
WOWT

Car flipped after crash near Omaha intersection

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are trying to piece together what led up to a crash Wednesday. It’s reported the crash happened near 114th & West Center Road around 4 p.m. 6 News crews saw one car flipped over and three others that appeared to be involved. Police...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Crash near Saddle Creek under investigation

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A dramatic crash on Saddle Creek rerouted traffic over the lunch hour. A car and dump truck collided. The driver of the car got the worst of it ending upside down. Officers at the scene tell 6 News no one needed an ambulance to the hospital.
KETV.com

Crash involving semi truck sends one person to the hospital

OMAHA, Neb. — A crash involving a tractor-trailer on Interstate 80 sent one person to the hospital late Tuesday night. The Nebraska Department of Transportation said the crash happened in the westbound lanes near 84th Street around 11:15 p.m. Paramedics transported one person to the hospital with critical injuries.
OMAHA, NE
iheart.com

One Seriously Hurt In Crash On I-80 In Omaha

(Omaha, NE) -- One person's hurt after a late night car crash involving a semi truck in Omaha. The crash happened around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday in the westbound lanes of Interstate-80 near 84th Street. One person was taken to the hospital in critical condition. No other information's been released.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Traffic
Omaha, NE
Traffic
City
Omaha, NE
WOWT

Nebraska trooper tickets motorcyclist for excessive speeding

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A 6 News staff member encountered a speeding motorcycle on the West Dodge Expressway two mornings in a row last week. It has been a problem on the expressway. There was a separate incident Monday. The Nebraska State Patrol tweeted this other incident overnight. A motorcyclist...
WOWT

Fuel spill prompts crews to temporarily close northbound I-480

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A crash on I-480 caused a fuel spill Monday afternoon. Emergency crews responded to a crash on I-480 northbound near the Martha Street exit involving a dump truck Monday afternoon. A construction vehicle could also be seen flipped on its side as a result of the crash.
OMAHA, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#The Nebraska Dot#Traffic Alert
WOWT

Two men found stabbed in Omaha overnight

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are asking the public for help while they investigate why two men were found stabbed overnight. Officers were dispatched to a house near 75th and Blondo streets at 2:23 a.m. When they arrived, they found a 34-year-old man wounded on a sidewalk in front...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Omaha police investigating armed robbery at a Family Dollar on Wednesday

OMAHA, Neb. — Officers are investigating an armed robbery at a grocery store Wednesday morning, according to Omaha police. Around 9:06 a.m., officers responded to a Family Dollar, located near S. 13th and Center streets. According to law enforcement, an employee told authorities that a thin Black male in his 30s entered the store, showed a handgun and demanded money from the register.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
kfornow.com

Update From Police Chief on May 29th Fatalities at 52nd & O Street

(KFOR NEWS June 7, 2022) At this morning’s (Tuesday) media briefing, Lincoln Police Chief, Teresa Ewins, will have an update on the May 29th crash at 52nd and O that killed 2 Lincoln women. Witnesses say 18-year-old, Kyvell Stark of Omaha, was speeding west of O Street when he...
News Channel Nebraska

Early morning Omaha crash sends one to hospital

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An early morning accident near the Blackstone District. At the scene, 6 News saw at least three cars involved in a wreck at South 39th and Harney at 2:00 a.m. Sunday morning. The street is currently undergoing construction, with the far left lane closed off. Douglas...
KSNB Local4

Omaha teen charged with manslaughter in O Street crash deaths

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) – The man who Lincoln Police say killed two women and injured 20 people in a Memorial Weekend crash turned himself in Tuesday. Eighteen-year-old Kyvell Stark of Omaha was arraigned in Lancaster County on two counts of manslaughter and two counts of driving under the influence with serious bodily injuries.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Nebraska auditor questions police chief’s use of city funds

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A small-town police chief is under fire for his use of city funds. A report from the state auditor says it appears thousands of dollars were used for personal use. The city’s mayor is reserving judgment until a criminal investigation is complete. The investigation started...
OMAHA, NE
KMTV 3 News Now

KMTV 3 News Now

11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Omaha, Nebraska news and weather from KMTV 3 News Now, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.3newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy