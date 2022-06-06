UPDATE: Lanes clear following Monday I-480 crash

Update 6:51 p.m.

The Nebraska DOT is reporting that the lanes are now clear on I-480.

Previous:

If you are planning on traveling on the interstate Monday afternoon, be ready for some slowdowns.

I-80 eastbound to I-480 northbound is currently closed.

A crash on I-480 northbound at Martha Street is blocking four lanes. Officials are asking for everyone to take an alternate route.

