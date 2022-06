The US Department of Justice has appealed a federal judge’s ruling that struck down mask requirements on public transit across the US to combat the spread of Covid-19.A nationwide mask mandate for airplanes and on subway trains, buses, taxis, app-based rides and at transit hubs like airports, ferry terminals, subway stations and ports remained one of the last pieces of pandemic-era public health protections as states and cities began dropping mask requirements and proof of vaccination to help curb infections.On 18 April, US District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle voided what she called an “arbitrary” and “capricious” mandate, arguing that the...

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 8 DAYS AGO