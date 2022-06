TyTy Washington got off to a great start in his freshman year at Kentucky before injuries slowed him down in the second half of the year. He had a late rise in the recruiting rankings his senior year of high school and that improvement seemed to be warranted with the way he began his season. He notched a couple of 20-point games early during the non-conference portion of the season while also having a game with 17 assists and was making a name for himself. The injuries took away some of his burst and he was inconsistent to end the year but it wasn’t enough to knock him out of the first round and he’s pretty comfortably a top 20 pick in the upcoming 2022 NBA Draft.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO