On Wednesday, a panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals issued a shocking opinion in Jarkesy v. Securities and Exchange Commission, which held that key powers and structures of the Securities and Exchange Commission are unconstitutional. The 5th Circuit has become something of a think tank in the conservative legal movement’s effort to limit the federal government’s regulatory power. Wednesday’s ruling is no exception. If the Supreme Court adopted it in full, the decision would significantly decrease Congress’ authority to regulate the economy and combat private corruption, magnify the powers of the courts to thwart administrative agencies, and potentially increase political control over agency adjudicators and the civil service.

