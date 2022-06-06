ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mackinac Island, MI

COVID hits Buttigieg, others who went to Mackinac conference

By Andrew Birkle
 2 days ago

MACKINAC ISLAND, Mich. (AP) — At least 15 people who attended a public affairs conference last week on Michigan’s Mackinac Island have tested positive for COVID-19, including U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

The gathering is put on each year by a business group, the Detroit Regional Chamber, and attracts more than 1,000 public officials, journalists and others who discuss a variety of political and policy issues. Four Republican candidates for governor held a debate.

Participants were required to show proof of a COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test.

The Chamber said at least 15 people tested positive immediately following the event, The Detroit News reported . Buttigieg disclosed his infection Monday on Twitter, saying he had mild symptoms.

Mackinac Island’s wastewater tested “fairly high” for evidence of COVID-19 just before Memorial Day, said Kerry Ott, spokeswoman for the local health department.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer tested negative Monday, spokesman Bobby Leddy said.

David Eggert, a reporter at Crain’s Detroit Business, said on Twitter that “very few people” wore masks. He, too, was infected.

