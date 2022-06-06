Trooper Helps Deer Steer Clear of Mass. Turnpike

Let's face it: These rising gas prices are rattling everyone's nerves and now we have reached the nightmarish pinnacle of being inches away from the dreaded $5 a gallon mark. And to add more bad news, there are NO plans to eliminate the state gas tax in The Bay State. Neighboring states including New York and Connecticut have already gotten rid of this extra charge which applies until years end, but why don't the politicos in Boston act on this? Inquiring minds, including myself would like to know.

