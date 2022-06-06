Trooper Helps Deer Steer Clear of Mass. Turnpike

Why did the deer and her fawn cross the road on Sunday?. Whatever the reason, a Massachusetts state trooper who saw them try it knew it wasn't safe for the animals on a road leading to the Turnpike, and jumped...
BOSTON — A woman is facing criminal charges after she stole a Malden police cruiser and led troopers on a chase through Boston late Tuesday night, authorities said. Renelle Sonia, 38, of Malden, was arraigned Wednesday in the Roxbury Division of Boston Municipal Court on charges including receiving a stolen motor vehicle, negligent operation, unlicensed operation, and failure to stop for police.
HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - New details are emerging from the deadly crash in Holyoke on Sunday. Court documents reveal that the driver, who allegedly caused the crash, admitted to drinking heavily. Jedd Flores, 25, of West Springfield was arrested at the scene Sunday for allegedly causing the crash. We’ve obtained...
BROOKLINE, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after a worker was found dead at The Country Club in Brookline days before the US Open, officials said. The 60-year-old man, whose name was not released, was working a security detail at the US Open site and was working on some setup when he fell about 10 feet at some point during the night, according to a statement released by the Norfolk County District Attorney’s office.
A Taunton, Massachusetts, man did not read the fine print when he purchased a motorhome last year. When problems arose, he reached out to NBC10 Boston Responds for help. Nate Daniels traded in his small travel trailer and upgraded to a larger bus style motorhome last June. “When I stepped...
NAHANT, Mass. — A 22-year-old woman is dead after she was pulled from a pool at the Cary Street Club in Nahant, Massachusetts, according to authorities. Nahant police Chief Timothy Furlong and Nahant fire Chief Austin Antrim said they received a 911 call about an unresponsive woman in a pool at the club at 3 p.m. Tuesday.
BRISTOL – Police are investigating after thousands of dollars of collectible coins were stolen in Bristol when the suspects followed the victim all the way from Massachusetts. Police said Friday the theft was reported at Bristol Eastern High School, where the victim left about $30,000 of collectible coins and...
A pickup truck and a car collided head-on in Wenham, Massachusetts, Wednesday, sending all three people inside to the hospital. The two occupants of the car had to be flown to Boston to be treated; the car's driver had to be cut from the wreckage, Wenham police said. The crash...
A high school in North Dighton, Massachusetts, was placed on lockdown for a second time this week on Wednesday while police investigated after bullets were discovered in one of the building's bathrooms. Dighton and Rehoboth police were called to Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High School around 9:30 a.m. after school officials called...
One person is dead following an accident at a construction site in Boston's Seaport District early Thursday morning, authorities confirmed. Emergency crews were called to the area of Northern Avenue around 6 a.m. One person died at the scene, Boston EMS said. Another person was taken to a nearby hospital.
Bristol County, Massachusetts has had more than its fair share of horrific crimes and criminals over the years, dating all the way back to Fall River’s Borden murders of 1892 and continuing through less than 100 years later to that same city’s supposed cult murders of 1979-80, New Bedford’s Big Dan’s case, the New Bedford highway murders, the Mary Lou Arruda murder, and far too many more.
An overnight security guard at The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts, died after falling from a structure that was being built as part of preparations for the U.S. Open golf tournament, the Norfolk District Attorney's office said Wednesday. The district attorney's office said the man was a subcontractor of the...
A Massachusetts man was driving drunk when he struck and killed a pedestrian walking along a Boston roadway over the weekend, then drove away from the scene, prosecutors alleged in court on Monday. Miguel Rodriguez, 35, of Lynn, was released on $5,000 bail after pleading not guilty in Charlestown Municipal...
ORANGE, Mass. (WWLP) – Three juveniles are being charged in connection with the fire in Orange that destroyed four buildings on Saturday. According to State Fire Marshal’s Spokesperson Jake Wark, the youths, whose ages range between 12 and 14, were identified Monday in the course of an ongoing investigation by local and state officials. Their names are not being released because of their age.
Let's face it: These rising gas prices are rattling everyone's nerves and now we have reached the nightmarish pinnacle of being inches away from the dreaded $5 a gallon mark. And to add more bad news, there are NO plans to eliminate the state gas tax in The Bay State. Neighboring states including New York and Connecticut have already gotten rid of this extra charge which applies until years end, but why don't the politicos in Boston act on this? Inquiring minds, including myself would like to know.
TOWNSEND, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after seven people were seriously injured in a two car head-on collision in Townsend Monday, officials said. Officers responding to reports of a crash near 130 Main Street Monday evening found two cars had collided head-on, police said. First responders needed to used the jaws of life to remove two people from one of the cars, according to police.
BOSTON — Boston Police are searching for a man who “sucker-punched” a security guard in the head at Fenway Park before running from the area. Police say it was an unprovoked attack and that the guard, an adult man, was taken to a local area hospital for treatment.
Something less than magical happened to the “Bewitched” statue that stands in Salem Massachusettes. Salem police have said that someone had vandalized the statue with red spray paint. The statue portrays actress Elizabeth Montgomery as her “Bewitched” character Samantha Stevens riding on a broomstick. While no...
BOSTON — Fireworks are returning to celebrate the Fourth of July and other summer events in Massachusetts!. Many of the annual fireworks shows that were canceled during the COVID-19 pandemic returned last year and the list is even longer for the summer of 2022. Here are some of the...
Two Boy Scouts camps in southeastern Massachusetts are being sold to pay for lawsuit settlements. The Narragansett Council announced in May that its Executive Board decided to sell Camp Cachalot in South Carver, Massachusetts, to the Commonwealth of Massachusetts and to sell Camp Norse in Kingston, Massachusetts, to a separate nonprofit with plans to lease the property. Proceeds from the real estate sales will be part of the council’s $6.45 million contribution to a $2.6 billion sex abuse survivors compensation trust established as a result of a class-action lawsuit against the National Boy Scouts of America.
