The Boston Bruins face an uncertain future after their decision to fire Bruce Cassidy. The results of that decision could see the team enter a rebuild, as they’ll be hampered by injuries to start the 2022-23 season and have all but missed their window for a championship run. Rumors of a potential David Pastrnak trade have begun to flare up, and he’s not the only key player who could leave the team this offseason, as Patrice Bergeron is out of contract and could be considering retirement, according to Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO