$25,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold just south of DFW

PLANO, Texas (KDAF) — Who is the cutest dog in Plano? You get to decide! (For the record: we think every dog is beautiful). Live Green in Plano is hosting its “Doo” the Right Thing Photo Contest this month. Submit your photo of your adorable pup from now until June 24, and your dog will be entered. By the end of the submissions, there will be a public vote to see which of the submissions are the cutest.

PLANO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO