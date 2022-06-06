ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

It’s National Steakhouse Month, here’s a look at Gayot’s best steakhouses in DFW in 2022

By Caleb Wethington
CW33
CW33
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

DALLAS (KDAF) — Steak. If there’s one thing to know about Texas, is that it takes its red meat seriously. From the fields to the butcher to the grill and the table, steak is a staple of Texas. June is here...

cw33.com

Local Profile

Frisco’s The Star Is Getting These New Tenants

In 2022, The Star is home to new spots, including a southern seafood restaurant, a women’s boutique and a fine art gallery. The Star, of course, is the 91-acre campus of the Dallas Cowboys world headquarters that also features mixed-use retail and restaurant space. Between July 2021 and June 2022, The Star district leased more than 55,000 square feet of space to North Texas-based tenants.
FRISCO, TX
Local Profile

New Restaurants And More In Downtown Plano

You don’t have to go out to the city to spend a day trying some of North Texas’ best food. In downtown Plano, you, your family and your friends can enjoy a variety of restaurants, from stacked burgers to hearty seafood. Historic downtown Plano has evolved over the...
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Ford's Garage sets opening date for Plano restaurant

Ford's Garage plans to open a new restaurant June 13 at 3904 Dallas Parkway, Plano. Styled like a 1920s service station with vintage Ford vehicles, gas pumps and fixtures, Ford’s Garage offers gourmet burgers and American comfort food entrees, such as meatloaf, chili, and macaroni and cheese, according to the eatery’s website. It also offers a variety of American craft beers, wine and cocktails. The restaurant will open in the building formerly occupied by Razzoo's Cajun Cafe, which closed in December 2019 after 20 years of service at that location. According to a listing on the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation website, Ford's Garage did an estimated $1 million in renovation work on the building. 469-940-3673. www.fordsgarageusa.com.
PLANO, TX
techxplore.com

A self-driving truck will soon deliver goods to 34 locations in Dallas-Fort Worth

A California-based autonomous trucking company will begin making deliveries to 34 Sam's Club locations in Dallas-Fort Worth, beginning in July. Gatik will operate autonomous 26-foot box trucks in North Texas seven days a week as part of the Georgia-Pacific and KBX Logistics transportation network. Gatik is replacing traditional tractor-trailers with non-detachable box trucks, a move it said will increase delivery route sequences and reduce costs.
fortworthinc.com

Fort Worth-Based Standard Meat Company Acquires Syracuse Sausage in Ponder

Fort Worth-based Standard Meat Company announced on Tuesday that it had acquired Syracuse Sausage, a popular, family owned brand in Ponder. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Syracuse Sausage was founded by Joe Musacchio but has been under the leadership of his brothers Bobby and Anthony Musacchio for the...
PONDER, TX
CW33

Introducing Fun on the Run with Yolonda Williams

DALLAS (KDAF) — Welcome to Fun on the Run with Yolonda Williams! Every show, Yolonda will take you to new places across Dallas-Fort Worth and North Texas. Whether that’s Downtown Dallas, historic Fort Worth, or all the cities in between. We’ll be going behind the scenes of all the places you already know, all while introducing you to the ones you didn’t even know existed.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Pick your poison: Is it better to buy or rent in this crazy DFW market?

COLLIN COUNTY, Texas — As home prices soar, rent just hit a new record high. The national median rent was $1,827 in April. Compare that from a year ago, it’s up 16.7%. And hardly anywhere is the housing squeeze being felt more than here in North Texas, where data this year showed that rent increased nearly 25% in 2021.
Power 95.9

Stunning Hotel Has Water Park & Lazy River Not Far From Texarkana

With the gas prices being so high right now, a lot of us are rethinking our summer vacation plans and staying closer to home. So how about checking out a hotel that also has a water park and lazy river? Yes, all on one property so once you are there you don't have to drive all over the place. Even better? This hotel is not far from Texarkana.
CW33 NewsFix

Behind the scenes of Fort Worth’s Billy Bob’s Texas

FORT WORTH (KDAF) — If you don’t already know, you’re about to mess around and find out about Billy Bob’s Texas in Fort Worth. Billy Bob’s is a popular spot in DFW if you’re looking for a tour, convention, trade show, and of course, party with up to 6,000 of your best Texas friends! If you’re into country music you’ll be met with a warm welcome from Billy Bob’s western decor with photos and handprints of country stars.
FORT WORTH, TX
KDAF, virtual channel 33 (UHF digital channel 32), is a CW-affiliated television station licensed to Dallas, Texas, United States and serving the Dallas–Fort Worth Metroplex. KDAF is owned by Irving-based Nexstar Media Group. KDAF’s studios are located off the John W. Carpenter Freeway (State Highway 183) in northwest Dallas, and its transmitter is located south of Belt Line Road in Cedar Hill.

 https://www.cw33.com

