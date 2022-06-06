Lydia Missionary Baptist Church Revival

Graveside service will be held at Neuville Cemetery, FM 2140, in Center, Texas on Thursday, June 9, 2022, at 11am. Visitation will be held prior to the service on Thursday, June 9, 2022, from 9AM-10AM at Mangum Funeral Home. Jonathan was raised in the Neuville Community in Shelby County. He...
He owned a meat packing plant in Artesia, New Mexico, after selling it he stayed in the meat packing business until starting a chicken farm in the Mt. Herman Community. James enjoyed raising cows, fishing, anything that had to do with spending time with his family watching his grandsons ride in the Shelby County Drill Team. As a young boy he was active in FAA and in the Boy Scouts, as an adult he was a member of the Hereford Association and was the president and board member of the Mt. Herman Cemetery Association.
June 6, 2022 - Grace and peace from our brother and our teacher, Jesus. Amen. We were in double digits at Paxton Methodist—something to celebrate at our little church. Sunday was the Day of Pentecost, a high holy day in both the Christian and Jewish faiths. Pentecost occurs around the beginning of summer and schools letting out. I know it is not officially summer, but it is already feeling that way. I am watering my raised garden beds every day. We were promised some rain last week, but that never materialized.
CENTER, Texas -- A Shelby County, Texas couple wanted for over a month for a sex-related offense are in custody. Jimmy Moore 58, and Wanda Moore 46, of Huxley, Texas, surrendered to the Shelby County Sheriff's Office Tuesday. Each is charged with prohibited sexual contact, which is a felony 3 offense in Texas.
The owners of Thumpers Christian Books, Gifts, and Coffee have made the very hard decision of closing their doors for good. This establishment is about much more than selling bibles. They really have a sense of community going there, and the customers really love the place. They have been in...
GLADEWATER, Texas (KLTV) - If it’s June, that means the signature event for one East Texas city -- the rodeo!. The 85th addition of the Gladewater Roundup Rodeo began Wednesday night. Thousand-pound bull muscle being offloaded at a holding pen marked preparation for the Roundup Rodeo. Gladewater’s marquee event...
It is summer vacation season and families all across East Texas are looking for perfect places to escape and get away for a week or so. However, with the economy, the way it is right now, the price of everything going up, and gas being higher than ever, a staycation or a destination closer to home is more appealing to East Texans than ever. When you want to still get away but a long-distance vacation is now out of the question, there are some great alternatives right here in East Texas.
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Officials in Longview are letting residents know an alligator has been spotted in Guthrie Creek. According to Richard Yeakley, Public Information Officer for the City of Longview, animal control officers learned about the alligator in mid-May. Residents reported seeing the gator along the creek. Animal control and local game wardens have been monitoring the situation to come up with an idea of what to do. They do have plans to relocate the alligator.
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Part of an East Texas hospital was evacuated on Tuesday after a worker reported finding a suspicious object. Authorities are still investigating a suspicious object found on the fifth floor of the NorthPark Medical Plaza building at CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler. A worker...
TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – A mowing crew in Texarkana working near Swampoodle Creek on Tuesday afternoon, discovered the body of a man who has yet to be identified. Local police responded to the scene, and are working to find out how the body ended up near the creek located just north of New Boston Road. […]
LONGVIEW, Texas — An East Texas school district has had a plan that allows select teachers and staff to be armed as a protective measure to ensure students' safety. At the beginning of 2021, Pine Tree ISD became one of the Texas school districts to officially implement the "Guardian Plan". Through this plan, teachers or other staff members would be allowed to legally carry firearms during school.
Graveside service will be held at Willow Grove Cemetery, Joaquin, Texas, on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at 10AM with Sister Melba Rodgers officiating. Visitation will be held on Monday, June 6, 2022, from 4-6PM at Mangum Funeral Home. Webb was drafted at the age of 19 years old and proudly...
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Church networking nonprofit Love In the Name of Christ (Love INC) has announced its newest executive director. Paula Harvard, of Lufkin, was approved in May by the board of directors to fill the position. The Board of Directors is thrilled to welcome Paula to the Love...
KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - Kilgore police responded to a stabbing incident on Ledbetter Tuesday. According to a post on the Kilgore Police Department Facebook page, within two minutes, KPD officers had a suspect in custody and were administering first aid to the victim. “The suspect and the victim know each...
We’ve all heard since we were little kids that breakfast is the most important meal of the day. As I've gotten a little older I wonder if that is the truth or if that was a marketing idea thought up years ago. Either way it is important to give your body the energy it needs to get through your day, and sometimes your body needs some delicious waffles and a cup of coffee and that combination has locals in Lindale, Texas excited about the new breakfast restaurant that just opened.
69th annual Tyler Parade of Homes showcases latest trends and technology in homes. The Tyler Area Builders Association’s held its 69th annual iteration of the event which kicked off this past weekend and will go through Sunday. The nine-day parade gives builders, subcontractors, and those interested an opportunity to see the latest trends and technology in homes.
Alejandro Albert Lopez, infant son of Olivia Vega and Alberto Lopez, passed away Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in Nacogdoches. Graveside service will be held at 1:30 p.m., Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at Oaklawn Memorial Park in Center. He is survived by:. Parents, Olivia Vega and Alberto Lopez. Brothers:. Said Alberto...
Veronica Amoe, Nacogdoches Historic Sites Manager, talks about the importance of Zion Hill Baptist Church and the word done to restore it. No hard completion date yet been set, but Amoe says they are getting closer each week. Dallas Cowboy cheerleaders celebrate 60 years with Tyler event. Updated: 4 hours...
June 6, 2022 - The Whiteside family first came to Shelby County, Texas from Alabama about 1860 and settled at Clay’s Mound which is northwest of the present day city of Timpson that had not yet been founded.(1) Robert Lee was the oldest child of twelve born to Martha Jane Dillion and James Monroe “Stark” Whiteside. His siblings were William Andrew; Frank Monroe; Hoye; Georgia Dee; Thomas Pierce; Emmett Buford; Exie Bell; Gabriel Carson; Marion Bedford; Marie; and Troy. A little over a month following his birth May 12, 1876, Lieutenant Colonel George Armstrong Custer and 300 of his Seventh Cavalry Regiment were wiped out by 5,000 Lakota, Cheyenne and Arapaho at the Battle of the Little Bighorn. The 1880 US Census placed the family living on a farm in Precinct 7, Shelby County that his father and brother Moses worked to provide.(2)
