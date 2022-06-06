ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Cold air returns to Mississippi Arts Center in Jackson

By Rachel Hernandez
 2 days ago

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Efforts to bring cold air back to the Mississippi Arts Center on East Pascagoula Street are underway.

The Northside Sun reported a chiller is set to be installed on the roof of the building by the start of June. While installing the chiller, crews will decide if more work needs to be done. However, city leaders don’t expect that to be the case.

This comes a year after heat reportedly caused organizations in the building to find other places to work. City leaders drafted an emergency declaration to make the heat a priority. However, companies took “forever” to give the city a quote for the work and supply chain issues only hindered the process.

According to the newspaper, the city council approved $5.5 million in general obligation bonds to repair the building’s HVAC system and to renovate the Russell C. Davis Planetarium.

Jackson’s Deputy Director of Cultural Services David Lewis said the the repair is a long-term fix, not just a short-term one.

