Barton Springs Pool will open on Wednesdays starting June 8
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Despite an ongoing lifeguard shortage, the Austin Parks and Recreation Department has announced that the Barton Springs Pool will reopen on Wednesdays starting June 8. This marks a return to full operational hours.Due to lifeguard shortage, Barton Springs Pool will close 2 more days per week
The full operational hours of Barton Springs Pool are listed below.
Daily (except Thursdays)
- 5-8 a.m.: Swim at your own risk
- 8 a.m.-10 p.m.: Guarded swim
Thursdays
- 5-9 a.m.: Swim at your own risk
- 9 a.m.-7 p.m.: Closed for cleaning
- 7-10 p.m.: Guarded swim
The Aquatic Division of the Parks and Recreation Department will continue to hire and train lifeguards.
