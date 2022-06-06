ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barton Springs Pool will open on Wednesdays starting June 8

By Mia Abbe
 2 days ago

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Despite an ongoing lifeguard shortage, the Austin Parks and Recreation Department has announced that the Barton Springs Pool will reopen on Wednesdays starting June 8. This marks a return to full operational hours.

Due to lifeguard shortage, Barton Springs Pool will close 2 more days per week

The full operational hours of Barton Springs Pool are listed below.

Daily (except Thursdays)

  • 5-8 a.m.:  Swim at your own risk
  • 8 a.m.-10 p.m.: Guarded swim

Thursdays

  • 5-9 a.m.: Swim at your own risk
  • 9 a.m.-7 p.m.: Closed for cleaning
  • 7-10 p.m.: Guarded swim

The Aquatic Division of the Parks and Recreation Department will continue to hire and train lifeguards.

Community Policy