CARENCRO - A chase involving two teenagers in a stolen SUV left a 16-year-old dead after the pursuit ended in a violent rollover crash in the Lafayette area. According to Louisiana State Police, the chase unfolded around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday after Carencro Police tried to stop the vehicle, a 2019 Ford Explorer, on LA 182 for driving with no tail lights. When the driver refused to stop, a high-speed chase ensued.

CARENCRO, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO