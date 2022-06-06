More than 1,000 locations offer free summer food service

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana families that need a way to make sure their children have access to nutritious food have more than a thousand options across the state.

On Monday, the Indiana Department of Education sent out information about the 2022 Summer Food Service Program as part of Summer Food Service Program Week. The department said June is the busiest month for the program, with many families trying to find nutrition resources for their children.

The department said more than 1,000 locations across the state signed to participate in this year’s summer food service program. The locations vary from parks and community centers to schools, churches and mobile feeding sites.

You can use the map or search below to find a location near you. Families who need additional assistance can call the National Hunger Hotline at 1-866-3-HUNGRY or 1-877-8-HAMBRE or text “summer meals” or “verano” to the National Hunger Hotline at 914-342-7744.

