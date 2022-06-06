ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fishers bathroom vandals prompt changes

By Vickie Binkley
 2 days ago

FISHERS, Ind. — Fishers is making some changes in an attempt to stop recent vandalism. The City of Fishers has seen a rash of damage at its park bathrooms. They describe the damage as anything from property damage, like kicking in doors and ripping soap dispensers off walls, to spreading feces on walls.

Fishers Police Department Public Information Officer Sgt. Tom Weger said the department believes unsupervised teens are doing the damage in the late-night or overnight hours.

The City of Fishers will now close park restrooms at 8 p.m. That includes:

  • Nickel Plate District Amphitheater
  • Billericay Park
  • Cumberland Park
  • Brooks School Park
  • Mudsock Fields
  • Flat Fork Creek Park
  • Ritchey Woods Nature Preserve

Sgt. Weger said they’ve added extra patrols in the areas to deter teens. They’re also discussing more security measures, including adding cameras.

Police hope this is only a temporary closure, especially because more families use the parks late at night while the sun is still out. They’re asking parents to be more vigilant about knowing where their kids are.

“We need the public’s help to be our eyes and ears,” said Sgt. Weger. “We can’t be in all these places at the same time. And so it all goes back to see something, say something. And a lot of times we talk about that see something, say something for very serious crimes, this is very applicable to this type of vandalism as well.”

Bobby Barker
2d ago

Kids just don't appreciate anything anymore. Nothing holds value to them. not even someone's life let alone public property. Where did it go wrong? Home? School? the community? Bigger question, how do we fix it? Curfews on public property is not the answer.

