Marching Southerners fans invited to join JSU band in Paris on D-Day 2024

As the world marks the 78th anniversary of D-Day, a pivotal day in World War II that saw 156,000 troops from the American, British and Canadian armies make their way onto France's northern coast, Jacksonville State University's Marching Southerners are beginning preparations for their own commemoration of the event.

According to a news release from the school, band members on Monday began signing up to travel to France for the 80th anniversary of D-Day in 2024.

The Marching Southerners will participate in services at St. James American Cemetery and Normandy American Cemetery, and march in a parade in the first village liberated by Allied troops, Sainte-Mere-Eglise.

“This will be an amazing experience for our students,” said Dr. Ken Bodiford, JSU director of bands. “We are honored to help salute the brave men and women who fought to liberate Western Europe and turn the tide of World War II.”

Throughout the 21st century, the Marching Southerners have participated in national and international milestones, such as Queen Elizabeth II's Diamond Jubilee in 2012, the 75th anniversary of the Pearl Harbor attacks in 2016 and the World Peace Day Parade at the Vatican in 2019.

As with previous trips, alumni, friends and fans are invited to accompany the band on this once-in-a-lifetime trip to Normandy and Paris. A tentative itinerary and reservation information is available at www.jsu.edu/france2024.