Cape Coral police release name of victim in Saturday slaying

By Stacey Henson, Fort Myers News-Press
 2 days ago

Cape Coral police released the identity of a victim who died during an argument Saturday that sent gunshot blasts echoing through a southwest neighborhood.

Police said identified the victim as Fernando Batista Montero, 41, of Cape Coral.

The release stated that callers reported hearing nearly two dozen gunshots about 4:30 a.m. near the 1800 block of Southwest 10th Terrace.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NgxA1_0g2DIzzG00

Initial report: Death investigation underway in Cape Coral early Saturday

30-year sentence: Fatal shooting of Fort Myers man in drug deal gone awry nets Georgian 30 years in prison

Officers found Montero, in the backseat of a vehicle in the driveway. He had been shot multiple times.

Police said the preliminary investigation revealed an altercation in which a known suspect shot and killed Montero. They did not identify the suspect, who they said fled before police arrived.

Stacey Henson is editor of the Naples Daily News and Fort Myers News-Press breaking news/live team. You can reach her at shenson@gannett.com

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Cape Coral police release name of victim in Saturday slaying

WINKNEWS.com

Man accused of dumping dog’s body in trash pile after it dies in a hot car

A man was arrested on an animal cruelty charge after deputies say his dog died after spending an hour-and-a-half in a hot car on Sunday. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, a 1-year-old Doberman pinscher named Sinister was left alone in the hot car at a home on the 300 block of Morse Plaza while the car was off and the owner ran errands.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Man dies, 20 gunshots heard Saturday morning in Cape Coral

Early Saturday morning residents in Cape Coral heard close to 20 gunshots at 1807 SW 10th Terrace. According to the Cape Coral Police Department, officers found Fernando Batista Montero with multiple gunshot wounds. Montero was in the backseat of a car in the driveway and died at the scene. CCPD...
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Cape Coral woman arrested, accused of misuse of company funds

A Cape Coral woman was arrested last month for using local business funds for her own personal use, according to Cape Coral police. Stephanie Lynn Parramore, 49, was an office manager for a local business, police said. She was employed since January 2020. Cape Coral police did not specify where Parramore was employed.
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Most Wanted Wednesday: Featuring some of SWFL’s most wanted suspects; June 8

This weekly WINK News segment features fugitives from justice right here in Southwest Florida. This is your chance to help out the community and give the tip that gets these people off the street. These suspects need to be found – and you can help. If you have seen them, reach out to Crime Stoppers or your local law enforcement. Call 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Victim’s daughter looking for answers after deadly Cape Coral shooting

A daughter has been left heartbroken and looking for answers after her father was gunned down and killed on Saturday in Cape Coral. An update has not yet been provided on the homicide investigation and the name of the suspect. The Cape Coral Police Department tells WINK News it is still waiting to release suspect information. The victim is known to be Fernando Batista Montero. His daughter, who wishes to remain unnamed for the time being, has no idea why this happened.
CAPE CORAL, FL
NBC 2

Investigators identify human remains found in Babcock Ranch

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. – Human remains discovered in Babcock Ranch on May 6 have been identified as Edward R. Gerdom, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office. PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Human skeletal remnants found in Babcock Ranch Curry Creek Wildlife Preserve. Gerdom was a resident of North Fort Myers...
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Rescue dog from Ukraine becomes Fort Myers police’s newest K9

There’s a new K9 officer in Southwest Florida rescued from Ukraine. Bruno is a narcotics detection canine that will work with Fort Myers police. Bruno, a 1½-year-old Labrador, stands four legs tall and weighs in at about 60 pounds. He’s the latest addition to the Fort Myers Police Department’s narcotics unit.
FORT MYERS, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Skeletal remains found in Charlotte County identified as missing man

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Human skeletal remains discovered in May have been linked to a missing persons case. The remains were on the east side of the Curry Creek Wildlife Preserve in Babcock Ranch and were discovered by a land development company worker. Following investigation, the remains have been...
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
