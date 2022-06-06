Company agrees to not build solar farm near historic Black community in Archer

A company that was planning to build a solar farm next to a historic Black neighborhood near Archer has withdrawn its application to build on the site, elating residents who have been fighting the proposal.

Last July, the Alachua County commissioners denied Miami-based Origis Energy from building a solar farm on 638 acres outside Archer on County Road 346.

The company has been trying to appeal the ruling based on a state law that Origis lawyers say allows similar projects by right.

Origis Energy officials, however, announced Monday that the company has given up its appeals to build the farm, proposed to be located in the unincorporated area of Alachua County outside of the city limits.

Last week, it sent a letter to the county stating that it was withdrawing its application "with prejudice," meaning the appeals are done.

Rejected project:‘You picked the wrong neighborhood’: County denies Sand Bluff solar project outside Archer

Readers comment:Readers comment on solar farms, Gainesville Fire Rescue and the Biden administration

Archer residents who live near the proposed site of the Sand Bluff Solar Project in the St. Thomas/Longpond African American community expressed relief at the news at a press conference on Monday at Hotel Indigo Gainesville-Celebration Pointe.

“This agreement preserves the character and nature of our historic, rural African American community while embracing solar development in a more compatible location,” said local resident Jeraldine Robinson McMillan.

Johan Vanhee, chief commercial and procurement officer for the Miami-based Origis Energy, said the company still plans to make good on its contract with Gainesville Regional Utilities and develop a solar farm in Alachua County.

He said they are looking at properties south of Archer but could not identify specific parcels being considered at this time.

“It is not in Archer," he said. “We have identified an area. We now need the time to work with communities.”

The letter the company submitted to the county on Friday states that the setbacks between the farm and homes on the new site will exceed county regulations.

“The project itself is the same," Vanhee said. "This is a project for the community, for the wider community in Alachua County. For the GRU users, the agreement will allow the Sand Bluff Solar Project to proceed with community support, just in a different location."

Attorney Nathan Skop, who represented the residents, said the agreement is a "win-win solution."

"After months of negotiations, this agreement represents a positive outcome for my pro bono clients,” he said.

Archer residents not opposed to solar energy, just location of proposed farm

McMillan said the residents are not opposed to solar energy, just the planned location of the farm that would have been so close to the historical African American community and the Longpond Cemetery, which has graves dating back to 1895.

“Our community is happy with the outcome, but there is still work to be done,” she said.

McMillan said the residents are calling on the Gainesville City Commission to a vote in favor of the proposed resolution recently put forth by City Commissioner Cynthia Chestnut, after working with Skop. That discussion, however, was tabled before a vote. It would have banned the solar farm from being built on that particular site, though it was Origis who selected the site, not the city.

“If the Gainesville City Commission can approve a resolution prohibiting GRU from purchasing mountain-top coal from another state, then certainly the Gainesville commission should make it a priority to protect our African American community,” McMillan said.

Mayor Lauren Poe said it would have been inappropriate for the city to have approved a resolution barring the Archer site.

“Not only does the city have no legal standing in Archer, but it would also be violating our fiduciary responsibility to our customers by restricting potential site locations to a point where the project is not possible," he said in a text message on Monday.

Commissioner Harvey Ward, who attended the press conference, said the city attorney informed commissioners that if they approved the resolution not allowing the farm at the Archer site, “that would have put the entire contract (with Origis) in jeopardy, which we were not prepared to do.”

“We want to provide solar energy to the users of GRU,” he said. “That is our number one priority.”

County spokesman Mark Sexton said Monday that Origis has not yet made an application to the county to develop a farm at another site.