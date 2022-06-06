ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Archer, FL

Company agrees to not build solar farm near historic Black community in Archer

By John Henderson, The Gainesville Sun
The Gainesville Sun
The Gainesville Sun
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j3krG_0g2DIEwT00

A company that was planning to build a solar farm next to a historic Black neighborhood near Archer has withdrawn its application to build on the site, elating residents who have been fighting the proposal.

Last July, the Alachua County commissioners denied Miami-based Origis Energy from building a solar farm on 638 acres outside Archer on County Road 346.

The company has been trying to appeal the ruling based on a state law that Origis lawyers say allows similar projects by right.

Origis Energy officials, however, announced Monday that the company has given up its appeals to build the farm, proposed to be located in the unincorporated area of Alachua County outside of the city limits.

Last week, it sent a letter to the county stating that it was withdrawing its application "with prejudice," meaning the appeals are done.

Rejected project:‘You picked the wrong neighborhood’: County denies Sand Bluff solar project outside Archer

Readers comment:Readers comment on solar farms, Gainesville Fire Rescue and the Biden administration

Archer residents who live near the proposed site of the Sand Bluff Solar Project in the St. Thomas/Longpond African American community expressed relief at the news at a press conference on Monday at Hotel Indigo Gainesville-Celebration Pointe.

“This agreement preserves the character and nature of our historic, rural African American community while embracing solar development in a more compatible location,” said local resident Jeraldine Robinson McMillan.

Johan Vanhee, chief commercial and procurement officer for the Miami-based Origis Energy, said the company still plans to make good on its contract with Gainesville Regional Utilities and develop a solar farm in Alachua County.

He said they are looking at properties south of Archer but could not identify specific parcels being considered at this time.

“It is not in Archer," he said. “We have identified an area. We now need the time to work with communities.”

The letter the company submitted to the county on Friday states that the setbacks between the farm and homes on the new site will exceed county regulations.

“The project itself is the same," Vanhee said. "This is a project for the community, for the wider community in Alachua County. For the GRU users, the agreement will allow the Sand Bluff Solar Project to proceed with community support, just in a different location."

Attorney Nathan Skop, who represented the residents, said the agreement is a "win-win solution."

"After months of negotiations, this agreement represents a positive outcome for my pro bono clients,” he said.

Archer residents not opposed to solar energy, just location of proposed farm

McMillan said the residents are not opposed to solar energy, just the planned location of the farm that would have been so close to the historical African American community and the Longpond Cemetery, which has graves dating back to 1895.

“Our community is happy with the outcome, but there is still work to be done,” she said.

McMillan said the residents are calling on the Gainesville City Commission to a vote in favor of the proposed resolution recently put forth by City Commissioner Cynthia Chestnut, after working with Skop. That discussion, however, was tabled before a vote. It would have banned the solar farm from being built on that particular site, though it was Origis who selected the site, not the city.

“If the Gainesville City Commission can approve a resolution prohibiting GRU from purchasing mountain-top coal from another state, then certainly the Gainesville commission should make it a priority to protect our African American community,” McMillan said.

Mayor Lauren Poe said it would have been inappropriate for the city to have approved a resolution barring the Archer site.

“Not only does the city have no legal standing in Archer, but it would also be violating our fiduciary responsibility to our customers by restricting potential site locations to a point where the project is not possible," he said in a text message on Monday.

Commissioner Harvey Ward, who attended the press conference, said the city attorney informed commissioners that if they approved the resolution not allowing the farm at the Archer site, “that would have put the entire contract (with Origis) in jeopardy, which we were not prepared to do.”

“We want to provide solar energy to the users of GRU,” he said. “That is our number one priority.”

County spokesman Mark Sexton said Monday that Origis has not yet made an application to the county to develop a farm at another site.

Comments / 1

Related
Jacksonville Daily Record

City Facilities Management files layoff notice for 126 employees

City Facilities Management LLS filed a notice with state officials under the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act saying it is laying off up to 126 employees at its Jacksonville office beginning July 31. “Various efforts will be explored to find other opportunities within the company prior to layoff commencing,”...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WCJB

Governor DeSantis receives Alachua County bill; has yet to sign

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - Governor Ron DeSantis had some time-sensitive items added to his desk recently. The Governor received seven bills from the Florida Legislature over the course of Tuesday and Wednesday. CS/HB 1493, an Alachua County bill, landed on his desk Tuesday. The Governor has until June 22, 2022,...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
City
Alachua, FL
Gainesville, FL
Business
Alachua County, FL
Business
County
Alachua County, FL
Local
Florida Industry
City
Gainesville, FL
Alachua County, FL
Industry
City
Archer, FL
Gainesville, FL
Industry
Action News Jax

904 and 324: New area code selected for the Jacksonville area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It’s not just 904 anymore: a new area code has been selected for the Jacksonville area. The Florida Public Service Commission said the new area code will be 324 and will have the same geographic boundaries as the 904 area code, including Jacksonville, Jacksonville Beach, Fernandina Beach, Orange Park, and surrounding communities.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
wjct.org

We're not just the 904 anymore. Our new area code is 324.

New Northeast Florida phone numbers in the future will start with a 324 area code. With numbers using the longstanding 904 area code expected to run out in 2024, the Florida Public Service Commission on Tuesday announced the additional 324 area code for communities such as Jacksonville, Fernandina Beach and Orange Park.
FLORIDA STATE
wjct.org

Demolition starting on St. Augustine Outlets

St. Johns County has issued a demolition permit for the St. Augustine Outlets center, property that is targeted by owners for redevelopment. Just one store, Loft Outlet, remained open as of last week. All Phase Solutions LLC of Delray Beach is the contractor identified for the project at 470 Outlet...
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
News4Jax.com

Duval school board mulls new teaching certificate to boost retention

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Duval County School board on Tuesday night will discuss adopting a new type of teaching certificate, as the district continues to grapple with a crippling shortage of classroom educators. Under the proposal, “Adjunct Teaching Certificates” could be issued to teachers who meet all the state...
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#African American#Solar Farms#Solar Energy#Origis Energy#Archer On County Road 346#Archer Readers#Hotel Indigo
WCJB

Public service members pay tribute to the fallen

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - After two years, Lake City was able to come together and remember public service workers who made the ultimate sacrifice. Typically, the public service memorial honored those who died in the line of duty. This year things were different as fallen emergency service workers who died...
LAKE CITY, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

Florida artist to memorialize UF professor and replace Confederate statue

A sculpture dedicated to a Gainesville activist and African American studies professor will replace a confederate soldier statue that used to sit downtown. Patricia Hilliard-Nunn died Aug. 5, 2020, at 57 years old. She lived by the principles of rediscovering one’s history, embracing it and putting it to present use — principles signified by the West African Sankofa bird. A Sankofa statue will memorialize Hilliard-Nunn and fill the space where a confederate soldier statue once sat.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
Action News Jax

Republican council member takes another shot at Confederate monument removal

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A city council member is attempting to put the city’s money where its mouth is on the issue of removing Confederate monuments. Republican Matt Carlucci is pushing a resolution that would commit the city council and mayor to include half a million dollars to remove the city’s two remaining Confederate statues, but he says the resolution’s passage isn’t guaranteed.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Solar Power
Jacksonville Daily Record

Lincoln Property Co. buys North Jacksonville industrial properties

The Cushman & Wakefield commercial real estate services firm announced June 6 that it arranged the sale of an eight-building industrial park in North Jacksonville to Dallas-based Lincoln Property Co. The purchase price was not disclosed and has not been recorded with the Duval County Clerk of Courts as of...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WCJB

A 97-year-old Ocala woman is asking for help with repairs to her home

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - For 57 years Allean Cunningham has been calling the same place home and she wants it to stay that way for generations to come. Cunningham just turned 97 and has lived at her home off SE 31st street for decades raising 11 children and letting other kids in the neighborhood come to play on her property.
OCALA, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

‘Passport Days’ at Duval County Clerk of Courts

If you intend to travel outside the U.S., you need a passport. The Duval County Clerk of Courts is offering extended evening and weekend hours later this month for people who wish to apply for the international travel document. The “Passport Days” schedule is:. • 5-7 p.m. June...
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
First Coast News

Early departure will cost Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams his state pension

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Pay and pension have been a key question since Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams announced he was stepping down after violating the city charter. The money and benefits he received while living in Nassau County for 14 months have dominated comments on social media, with many opining that he doesn’t deserve them, since the office was officially vacant.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Why does Google Earth show a plane in middle of a Michigan lake?

Barlow Lake is like any other body of water in the summer, in that it features fishing, boating and what appears to be a plane that is stuck at the bottom of it. According to a photo on Google Earth, it certainly does appear like there’s a plane at the bottom of the lake, something that was first brought up on a Facebook group called ‘Grand Rapids Informed.’
JACKSONVILLE, FL
floridapolitics.com

Gov. DeSantis picks Pat Ivey as fill-in Jax Sheriff

DeSantis endorsed TK Waters in the election. Speaking Monday before a Special Election was set for the soon-to-be-vacant Sheriff position, Gov. Ron DeSantis made his picks for the present and the future of the office. DeSantis, in eastern Duval County for a budget highlight event, said he will be elevating...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Gainesville Sun

The Gainesville Sun

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
289K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Gainesville, FL from Gainesville Sun.

 http://gainesville.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy