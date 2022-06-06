ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

Fire crews responded to apartment fire Sunday morning on Campbell Street

By Emma Mason
Chattanooga Daily News
Chattanooga Daily News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4coqyX_0g2DI0fY00

Chattanooga, TN – According to the Chattanooga Fire Department, this unfortunate incident occurred around 11:37 a.m. Sunday morning.

It happened in the 3400 block of Campbell Street.

Chattanooga Fire Department crews responded to a report of an apartment fire.

The responding crews discovered that there were flames and smoke inside one of the apartments and that everyone was out of the unit.

They also found heavy smoke conditions coming from the kitchen area.

The fire had been extinguished with the use of a fire extinguisher prior to the CFD’s arrival, officials said.

The resident had placed a box of food on the stove range.

The resident’s son saw the flames and discharged a fire extinguisher throughout the kitchen space.

This story will be updated as new information become available.

Comments / 0

Related
WDEF

Fire Department Responds to Fire at Brainerd Cookout

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- The Chattanooga Fire Department responded to a fire at a Cookout fast food restaurant early Tuesday morning. Firefighters responded to the Cookout located at 5001 Brainerd Road, at the intersection of Brainerd Road and Saint Marks Avenue. When they arrived at the scene, they found flames shooting from the top of the roof.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Chattanooga Daily News

Crews respond to house fire Friday morning on Allin Street

Chattanooga, TN – According to the Chattanooga Fire Department, this unfortunate incident occurred right before 6 a.m. early Friday morning. It happened in the 2100 block of Allin Street off Dodson Avenue. Chattanooga Fire Department crews responded to a report of a house fire. The responding crews saw smoke...
WDEF

Chattanooga Firefighters Helping Rebuild Kentucky Home Destroyed by Tornado

MAYFIELD, Ky. (WDEF)- A group of Chattanooga firefighters are helping rebuild a veteran’s home in Mayfield, KY after it was destroyed by an EF4 tornado in December. Tim Anderasen is a disabled veteran who lives with his two children and step-parents. At approximately 9:25 PM on the evening of December 10, 2021, a monstrous EF4 tornado that tore through Western Kentucky destroyed their Mayfield home. That tornado was on the ground for 165 miles, killed 57 people, and was part of the deadliest tornado outbreak ever recorded in December. Fortunately, the Anderasen family survived the storm after taking shelter.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chattanooga, TN
Accidents
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Chattanooga, TN
Local
Tennessee Accidents
Chattanooga, TN
Crime & Safety
bbbtv12.com

No Foul Play Suspected with Body Found in Rockwood

According to a press release from The Roane County Sheriff’s Department assistant Chief Deputy Tim Hawn, On Thursday June 6, 2022, at around 2PM Deputies responded to a Welfare Check at 1198 Joiner Hollow Road. Family members were concerned about the resident, James E. Britton, age 74, after not having any contact with him. Deputies entered the residence and found Britton deceased inside. Roane County Sheriff’s Detectives and the Medical Examiner responded to the scene. No foul play is suspected. The Body was released to the funeral home.
ROCKWOOD, TN
bbbtv12.com

THP: 6 injured after wreck in Roane County involving ambulance

At approximately 7:20 pm Monday evening, a Putnam County EMS Ambulance was involved in a motor vehicle accident with another vehicle on Interstate 40 in Roane County around the 343 west bound mile marker. Preliminary reports indicate the PCEMS crew and others involved sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to...
ROANE COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Extinguisher#The Apartments#Accident#Cfd
WDEF

Three shot, including child, downtown on Saturday night

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police are investigating a triple shooting downtown from Saturday night. It happened after 11PM in the 1300 block of Fort Street, about a block away from the Convention Center. The victims were in a car when they were shot. They were a 24 year old...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

Police Briefs for June 8

The following information was compiled from ERPD “pass along” reports. Police responded to check the residence. On scene the alarm was found to be accidental. 22-007969- 940 Spring Creek Road- Wellbeing Check- The caller advised of a male in a hospital gown laying in the grass. On scene...
EAST RIDGE, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

Silverdale Detention Center Inmate Sustains Burns

On Wednesday afternoon at approximately 2:45 pm, Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Corrections Services and contract medical personnel responded to one of the housing units at the Silverdale Detention Center after an inmate sustained burns from boiling water after being heated in a microwave. Microwaves are made available to the...
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
koxe.com

At least 3 dead, 14 injured in shooting near Chattanooga, Tennessee bar

At least three people were killed and 14 were injured early Sunday morning, after a shooting near a bar in Chattanooga, Tenn. In a press conference on Sunday, Chattanooga Police Chief Celeste Murphy said that two victims died from gunshot injuries and a third died after being struck by a vehicle in the shooting, which took place at around 2:45 a.m. Additionally, 14 people were injured by gunfire and three more were hurt as they were hit by vehicles while attempting to flee the scene. Murphy added that 16 of the victims are adults and one is a juvenile; and several of the victims remain in critical condition.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
wrganews.com

Pedestrian fatality on Turner McCall Boulevard

UPDATE – 4:45 p.m. Turner McCall Boulevard between East 12th Street and East 8th Street was closed for about two hours Monday morning following a fatal accident involving a pedestrian. According to Rome Police, the pedestrian, identified as 40-year-old Cedric Floyd, appears to have crossed the east side of...
ROME, GA
WDEF

Today’s developments in Chattanooga shootings

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The city continues to get a grasp on the gun violence plaguing Chattanooga over the last few weekends. On Tuesday, officials confirm to us that Chattanooga Police now consider the McCallie Avenue shooting to be “gang-related.”. But they do NOT think it was “gang-motivated.”
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Chief announces Focused Deterrence Initiative for violence in Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA (CPD) – The Chattanooga Police Department posted this announcement today on their Facebook page”. Chief Murphy announces Focused Deterrence Initiative to help combat recent violence. With the recent uptick in violence in the city, the Chattanooga Police Department is implementing a Focused Deterrence Initiative. The initiative will utilize...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Missing Red Bank dog reunited with owner

RED BANK, Tenn. (WDEF) — Nearly a month after he disappeared, Red Bank resident Alona Smith was finally reunited with her beloved dog, TJ. The initial reward for finding him was a whopping $3,000. Smith says TJ was found nearly 45 miles away from home under a camper trailer,...
RED BANK, TN
Oxygen

Chattanooga Nightclub Shooting On Sunday Leaves 3 Dead, 14 Injured

A shooting near a Tennessee nightclub early Sunday led to three deaths and 14 people suffering gunshot wounds and other injuries, police said. Fourteen people were hit by gunfire and three were hit by vehicles while trying to flee the scene, according to Chattanooga Police Chief Celeste Murphy. Two people died from gunshot wounds and one person died after being hit by a vehicle. Sixteen of the victims were adults and one was a juvenile and several remained in critical condition, she said.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Chattanooga Daily News

Chattanooga Daily News

Chattanooga, TN
37K+
Followers
1K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Chattanooga Daily News is a nonprofit website whose mission is to provide high-quality journalism for people who care about Chattanooga, TN. Chattanooga Daily News provides news and analysis based on reporting by professional journalists, many of whom have decades of experience in journalism. Welcome home Chattanoogians!!

 https://chattanoogadailynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy