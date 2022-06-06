ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission have set the state’s hunting and trapping seasons for 2022-23

By Emma Mason
Chattanooga Daily News
 2 days ago
Chattanooga, TN – According to the state officials, the Commission established the regulations at its June 2-3 meeting held at the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency’s Region II Ray Bell Building.

Officials said that the complete hunting seasons dates and regulations will be available on their website, TWRA App, and in the printed 2022-23 Tennessee Hunting Guide, which will be mailed to Lifetime and Sportsman’s license holders and available for free at TWRA license vendor locations in mid-July.

The Commission voted to delay the statewide turkey season to improve reproduction and nesting success.

The bag limit will also be decreased from three birds to two birds, and only one bird can be a juvenile or jake.

To simplify regulations, hunters will no longer need the Type 94 licenses to hunt antlerless deer on private land, but it will still be required on WMAs.

Changes to deer season dates will be calendar year changes only.

More information here.

This story will be updated as new information become available.

Chattanooga Daily News

The Tennessee General Assembly has waived state registration fees for Class A and Class B motor vehicles, for renewals after July 1, 2022 and before June 30, 2023

Chattanooga, TN – According to the state officials, Class A includes motorcycles and autocycles and Class B includes passenger motor vehicles and motor homes. Officials said that the state portion of the fee that is waived under this law is $16.75 for Class A and $23.75 for Class B.
