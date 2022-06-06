The Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission have set the state’s hunting and trapping seasons for 2022-23

Chattanooga, TN – According to the state officials, the Commission established the regulations at its June 2-3 meeting held at the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency’s Region II Ray Bell Building.

Officials said that the complete hunting seasons dates and regulations will be available on their website, TWRA App, and in the printed 2022-23 Tennessee Hunting Guide, which will be mailed to Lifetime and Sportsman’s license holders and available for free at TWRA license vendor locations in mid-July.

The Commission voted to delay the statewide turkey season to improve reproduction and nesting success.

The bag limit will also be decreased from three birds to two birds, and only one bird can be a juvenile or jake.

To simplify regulations, hunters will no longer need the Type 94 licenses to hunt antlerless deer on private land, but it will still be required on WMAs.

Changes to deer season dates will be calendar year changes only.

More information here.

This story will be updated as new information become available.