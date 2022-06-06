ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Gov. Lee will sign an executive order directing accountability measures for school safety and an evaluation of training for Tennessee law enforcement

By Emma Mason
Chattanooga Daily News
 2 days ago
Chattanooga, TN – According to the statement, this order will establish additional resources to support parents, teachers and law enforcement in improving school security practices.

State officials said that Governor Lee will sign Executive Order 97 to enhance school safety across Tennessee and promote engagement with parents, schools and law enforcement.

For Parents

Creates a School Safety Resources and Engagement Guide to provide parents with information regarding how to effectively engage and advocate for safe conditions at their child’s school, including how to report suspicious or concerning activity through the SafeTN App, access mental health resources for their child and inquire about building security and compliance at their child’s school.

Encourages parents, families and the local community to engage in school safety and partner with law enforcement to promote the habits and practices that help ensure school building security against unauthorized intruders. By implementing simple practices, such as ensuring a single point of entry and multiple points of exit, securing vestibules and other access points, and reporting suspicious activity, communities have the ability to vastly increase the security of their local school.

For Schools

Directs Tennessee state agencies to provide additional guidance to help local school districts (LEAs) implement existing school safety law, which requires that each public school conduct an annual school security assessment and submit a school safety plan to the Tennessee school safety center.

Governor Lee released the following statement:

“Parents need to have full confidence that their children are safe at school, and thankfully, Tennessee has built a firm foundation with our practical approach to securing schools, recognizing crisis and providing confidential reporting of any suspicious activity. This order strengthens accountability and transparency around existing school safety planning and assures Tennessee parents that our efforts to protect students and teachers will continue.”

This story will be updated as new information become available.

IN THIS ARTICLE
Chattanooga Daily News

Chattanooga, TN
