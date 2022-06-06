ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Sports Illustrated reports Thunder may trade up from 12th overall in 2022 NBA draft

By Clemente Almanza
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lJU5i_0g2DGTRC00

Sports Illustrated Jeremy Woo recently hinted in his latest 2022 NBA mock draft at the possibility the Oklahoma City Thunder wants to package its 12th pick and other picks to potentially move up in the draft.

“There’s some thought around the league that the Thunder may try and combine this selection with some of their other draft picks in order to try and move up to get a second top 10 selection.”

This aligns with what Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer reported last week, where he also said the same thing that he’s heard that the Thunder might not want to trade up from 12th overall to get two top-11 picks this draft.

As a precursor, it’s that time of the year where draft rumors and reports are at an all-time high, but Woo is one of the legit ones in terms of draft content, so what he says holds some merit. Thunder fans will just have to wait until June 23 for the 2022 NBA draft to see if the team makes any moves.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

ESPN Announces Decision On Reporter Lisa Salters

Lisa Salters will remain a key part of ESPN's sports coverage for the foreseeable future. On Thursday, ESPN officially announced a multi-year contract extension for Salters. She'll continue to be the network's lead sideline reporter for its NBA coverage. Salters first joined ESPN in 2000. Since then, she has been...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

J.R. Reid steps down at Monmouth

Former UNC basketball forward J.R. Reid is stepping down as an assistant coach at Monmouth, the program announced this week. Reid will not be a part of the 2022-23 staff and will focus on other opportunities outside of basketball. Reid spent the past four seasons at Monmouth as an assistant on King Rice’s staff. Rice also played college basketball at UNC and was teammates with Reid in Chapel Hill. In those four years, Monmouth won 65 games and the 2021 MAAC regular-season title. After a three-year college career, Reid was taken No. 5 overall in the 1989 NBA Draft by the Charlotte Hornets. He spent time with the Hornets, San Antonio Spurs, New York Knicks, Los Angeles Lakers, Milwaukee Bucks and Cleveland Cavaliers as well as time overseas. Monmouth did not reveal the specific reasons why Reid resigned after his fourth season. Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma City, OK
Sports
Local
Oklahoma Basketball
Local
Oklahoma Sports
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma City, OK
Basketball
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jay Williams: Klay Thompson might dealing with more than a shooting slump

Is Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson in a shooting slump? Or could he really be in a new stage of his career? One national analyst certainly thinks it is the latter. ESPN’s Jay Williams said as such on a Tuesday episode of the “Keyshawn, JWill, & Max Show.” Williams suggested Klay’s poor shooting nights throughout the playoffs aren’t a player fighting through a slump. Instead, he offered Thompson may be a different player at this stage of his career. His heavy legs and hanging shots on the front rim is proof of a new version of Thompson. Williams suggested he needs to change his style of play as a result, especially in the face of Boston’s exceptional defense.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

Rory McIlroy Has Blunt Comment About Golfers Leaving For LIV Golf Series

The LIV Golf Series has made waves over the past few weeks by poaching some of the PGA Tour's biggest stars ahead of their inaugural tournament this week. Among the many golfers who opted not to join the rival tour is Rory McIlroy, who had some cutting words for those who are leaving the PGA Tour. Speaking to the media today, McIlroy said that the golfers joining the LIV for the money probably won't end up liking the decision. He said that he's gone that route before and it hasn't worked out for him.
GOLF
FanSided

Norman Powell shares video of white woman harassing him at his gym

Los Angeles Clippers shooting guard Norman Powell was harassed at a gym in Las Vegas by a white woman who asserted he was not “American” due to his race. Unfortunately, NBA celebrity too often comes with fan harassment, whether it’s on social media or in person. And for Los Angeles Clippers shooting guard Norman Powell, it came in the form of a white woman claiming that he was “not American” because of the music he was listening to at a Las Vegas gym.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Illustrated#Nba Draft#Mock Draft#Draft Picks#Thunder#Bleacher Report
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Breaking: 2022 5-star guard Dior Johnson to decommit from Oregon

When Oregon Ducks guard Will Richardson withdrew from the 2022 NBA draft and returned to Eugene, there were immediately questions about how Dana Altman would find playing time for the bevy of talented playmakers. That question got a little bit easier to answer on Thursday after a report from ESPN’s Jonathan Givony indicated that Dior Johnson, a five-star prospect and the No. 4 ranked point guard in the class of 2022, plans to decommit from the Ducks and explore other college options. Johnson saw a once wide open backcourt situation in Eugene gradually fill up with transfers and returners, clouding up his...
EUGENE, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dolphins make a number of roster moves Wednesday night

While the Miami Dolphins are wrapping up their OTAs this week, the front office is making moves to try and improve their roster. The team announced Wednesday night that they’ve signed linebacker Porter Gustin. Gustin spent the last three seasons with the Cleveland Browns, bouncing from the practice squad to the active roster. The former USC Trojan has appeared in 26 games, recording 52 tackles, two fumble recoveries and a sack.
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UNC commit GG Jackson has big game for USA Basketball

The U18 USA Basketball men’s team is in the middle of the FIBA Americas Championship in Mexico and moved to 2-0 following another win on Tuesday night. In a 123-41 victory over Ecuador, UNC basketball commit GG Jackson had a big game to help lead Team USA to a win. After coming off of the bench in the opener, Jackson started in game two and he poured in 20 points on 8-of-10 from the field and added 12 rebounds in 17 minutes. He also had four assists, two blocks, two steals and zero turnovers. This comes on the heels of an eight-point and four-rebound...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Watch Lions' executives react to first-round draft trade with Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings pulling off a Day 1 trade with the Detroit Lions at the 2022 NFL draft gave new meaning to keeping your friends close and enemies closer. First-year general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah didn’t surprise anybody by trading back in the first round to accumulate more draft picks. However, it was a bit of a shock to see him accept business with Detroit to do it.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

119K+
Followers
163K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy