ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Are Cats Happy in Apartments?

By Marc-André
katzenworld.co.uk
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhether you’re loving life in an enormous industrial loft, sticking it out in a small studio or living the high life in a highrise downtown, odds are, you either have a pet or you’d like to get...

katzenworld.co.uk

Comments / 7

Shaun Walsh
3d ago

Cats are happy anywhere there is food, and things to play with, explore, and stuff to knock off counters/shelves/etc

Reply
12
Related
petside.com

Do Cats Hold Grudges?

PetSide may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. Cat owners probably won’t be surprised to hear that it’s very possible for their cats to hold a grudge. Many cat owners are used to having their cat walk away from them in a huff or refuse to be held for a while. This can be accompanied by hissing, angry meowing noises, and flailing limbs as they try to get away from you. To learn more about the reasons that your cat might be mad at you, and what you can do to help your feline friends, our guide below has everything you need to know.
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cat#High Life#Quality Of Life#Uk#Furry#Shop
lovemeow.com

Kitten with Thumbs Found in Sedan at Fire House Asks for Affection When He Realizes He's Safe

A kitten with thumbs who was found in a sedan at a fire house, asked for affection when he realized he was safe. Last week, firemen at the Torrance Fire Station in Southern California found a kitten in quite a pickle. "We found him behind one of the headlights in a sedan tangled in wires. The lady had driven over with him in there," fireman Cole shared with Love Meow.
TORRANCE, CA
The Guardian

‘Dropping dead out of trees’: more than 100 corellas in apparent mass poisoning in northern Victoria

The Victorian wildlife watchdog is investigating the deaths of more than 100 long-billed corellas which were found near the Murray River. The birds were discovered by wildlife carer Kirsty Ramadan, who was called to Barmah, near the Victorian/New South Wales border, by the Yorta Yorta centre, to capture a sick long-billed corella on Wednesday. She found 105 long-billed corellas, all dead or dying.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
Apartment Therapy

This Flower May Look Beautiful, But If You See It, Don’t Touch It

A stunning bloom will make you want to stop and smell the roses, but be careful; there’s one that, instead, should inspire you to call your local authorities. The giant hogweed is an invasive plant that grows up to 15 feet tall and can be identified by its stem with purple splotches and by its crown of white flowers shaped like an umbrella.
YORK, PA
Daily Mail

For better... or for worse! Husbands share snaps of their wives' hilariously frustrating antics - from haphazard sunscreen application to dropping the dinner on the floor

Husbands have shared photographs of the moments their wives left them crying out in frustration. Social media users around the world shared snaps of the 'what were they thinking?' moments, including one woman who stuck her foot through drywall. One husband showed off his horrific sunburn after his wife applied...
BEAUTY & FASHION
dailyphew.com

World’s Cutest Dwarf Kitten Becomes Internet Sensation, Hangs Out With Grumpy Cat

Meet Lil Bub, a truly magical space cat. Found in a tool shed in rural Indiana and born with lots of genetic anomalies, such as dwarfism, this adorable kitten is healthy nonetheless, managing to garner attention as possibly the cutest kitten on the internet. Her owner, Mike Bridavsky, even says that the internet-famous cat might be from outer space!
INDIANA STATE
dailyphew.com

Stray Cat Brings Sick Kitten To Hospital, Medics Rush To Their Aid

In a heartwarming incident, hospital staff rushed to the aid of a stray mother cat who carried her sick kitten to the facility. The incident occurred in Istanbul in Turkey – a city that is home to thousands of stray cats. Photos that have gone massively viral on social media show the mother cat in the emergency room of the hospital, surrounded by medical staff and patients keen to pet her. She had reportedly given birth near the hospital.
PETS
pethelpful.com

Horse's Reaction to Being Asked If He Was a 'Good Boy' Is Just Too Precious

We can ask questions and talk to our pets all day long, but do you think they ever fully understand what we’re saying? Most of the time, they just stare back at us wondering what's going on. And somehow our demands only seem to work when we have a treat in our hands. LOL. But on occasion, there are those few animals who make us believe they can actually comprehend what we're saying or asking.
ANIMALS
Lefty Graves

Husband mistakenly calls wife thinking she’s his mistress

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by my friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I sat with my friend sipping coffee one morning when she received an unexpected phone call from her husband. Unfortunately, she didn't get to the phone in time, so he left her a voicemail. The voicemail told her, "If you want to have a great lunch, join me at XYZ restaurant at noon."
heavenofanimals.com

Dying Lion Had No Hope Of Survival – But Then She Found Love

Kahn and Sheila belonged to the same owner who used to rent them for photo ops and parties like many of his other lion cubs. Luckily, the two lions were rescued by Texas’ In-Sync Exotics Wildlife Rescue and Education Center, but months apart. 6-year-old Kahn was malnourished and the...
TEXAS STATE
a-z-animals.com

How to Stop Rabbits From Eating Your Plants and Flowers

Although rabbits can be very cute and adorable, they can wreak havoc on your garden, plants, and flowers. If you want to keep your garden happy and healthy this season, read on to learn more about how you can keep rabbits away. Why Would You Need to Keep Rabbits Away?
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy