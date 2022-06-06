Are Cats Happy in Apartments?
Whether you’re loving life in an enormous industrial loft, sticking it out in a small studio or living the high life in a highrise downtown, odds are, you either have a pet or you’d like to get...katzenworld.co.uk
Whether you’re loving life in an enormous industrial loft, sticking it out in a small studio or living the high life in a highrise downtown, odds are, you either have a pet or you’d like to get...katzenworld.co.uk
Cats are happy anywhere there is food, and things to play with, explore, and stuff to knock off counters/shelves/etc
Comments / 7