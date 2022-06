Grants Available for Direct Help to Vermonters who Suffered Economic Hardship Due to the Pandemic. Vermont Business Magazine Vermont utilities are reminding their customers that help is available for those struggling to pay existing and past bills. Vermonters financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic can apply for two grant programs for renters and homeowners to help with overdue utility bills. Customers may be eligible for tens of thousands of dollars through these programs, and should apply now before money runs out:

VERMONT STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO